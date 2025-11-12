FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, introduces the PureWick™ Portable Collection System, a discreet, first-of-its-kind, battery-powered personal urine management device designed for wheelchair users to help improve mobility around and outside the home.

BD Expands PureWick™ Portfolio with First-of-its-Kind Portable Solution to Confidently Manage Urinary Incontinence On the Go

The PureWick™ Portable Collection System builds on the success of the PureWick™ Urine Collection System, the #1 external catheter used in hospitals. The non-invasive device uses gentle suction technology that draws voided urine away from the body through tubing that is connected to a collection canister for easy disposal and can be placed beside a bed or chair, or mounted on a wheelchair.

"Urinary incontinence is a common yet under-discussed condition that impacts 25 million Americans and can have profound effects on confidence, social engagement and quality of life, especially among those with mobility challenges," said Mike Cusack, worldwide president of Urology and Critical Care at BD. "With the launch of the PureWick™ Portable Collection System, we have an opportunity to help people regain their confidence and independence by delivering a discreet, accessible solution that empowers individuals to participate more fully in everyday activities."

Freedom, Comfort, and Confidence – Wherever You Go

Comfort and discretion – The non-invasive collection system works outside the body and has a quiet operation and simple setup for use at home or on the go; a discreet Carry Bag conceals the system

– The non-invasive collection system works outside the body and has a quiet operation and simple setup for use at home or on the go; a discreet Carry Bag conceals the system Freedom of movement – The portable power and lightweight design allow it to be placed beside a bed or chair, carried, or mounted on a wheelchair with a battery life of up to eight hours

– The portable power and lightweight design allow it to be placed beside a bed or chair, carried, or mounted on a wheelchair with a battery life of up to eight hours Confidence and independence – Empowers men and women and their caregivers managing urinary incontinence to maintain their active lifestyle and dignity

– Empowers men and women and their caregivers managing urinary incontinence to maintain their active lifestyle and dignity Reduced risk for skin irritation – Helps reduce the risk of one of the leading causes of skin damage by drawing voided urine away from the body.

An Innovative Evolution of a Trusted Solution

To date, more than 55 million PureWick™ External Catheters have been sold, and over 4,500 hospitals and rehabilitation facilities across the U.S. rely on this technology. In a survey that included 150 users and caregivers, more than 90% would recommend the PureWick™ Urine Collection System, underscoring its impact and trust among caregivers and patients alike. The PureWick™ Portable Collection System is compatible with both the PureWick™ Flex Female External Catheter and PureWick™ Male External Catheter.

"For years, the BD PureWick™ Urine Collection System has expanded the options for people managing urinary incontinence," said Cusack. "With this latest innovation in our PureWick™ portfolio we're expanding that same trusted technology beyond the bedside - empowering users with urinary incontinence to now live their daily lives with freedom and peace of mind at home or on the go."

The PureWick Portable Collection System is available at PureWickAtHome.com or by calling 1-800-323-0914.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiency, improve safety, and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ , X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson .

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Fallon McLoughlin Adam Reiffe Director, Public Relations VP, Investor Relations 201.258.0361 201.847.6927 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)