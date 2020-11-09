BD Experts to Weigh in on the New Growth Imperative for Law Firms in 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2020 at 1 pm ET, LAC Group will host a webinar " Legal2021: The New Growth Imperative ," moderated by Chief Business Development Officer Mario Thériault. He will be joined by marketing and business development professionals:

Zena Applebaum , Director, Professional Firm & Corporate Segments, Thomson Reuters

, Director, Professional Firm & Corporate Segments, Thomson Reuters Christa Crane , Chief Client Development and Marketing Officer, Loeb & Loeb LLP

, Chief Client Development and Marketing Officer, Loeb & Loeb LLP Barbaros Karaahmet , Chief Operating Officer, Herrick Feinstein LLP

, Chief Operating Officer, Herrick Feinstein LLP Mariana Loose , Chief Marketing Officer, Jackson Lewis P.C .

Legal2021: The New Growth Imperative Webinar on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

The group will discuss how marketing and BD departments are supporting their firms' client development efforts in this remote environment. Attendees will learn:

Impact of COVID on 2020 marketing/BD

Content generation as outreach

2021 marketing/BD outlook and forecasting

Innovations at the firm and within BD

Talent requirements

"Firms have adapted differently to the unexpected environment of 2020. Now, they must regroup to learn from their hardships and make 2021 a year of growth." says Thériault. "The handpicked speakers of our webinar panel are experienced professionals in the legal space and will share insights on how they are overcoming today's challenges to sustain tomorrow's growth goals."

About LAC Group

LAC Group provides critical information management solutions such as competitive intelligence, research services, preservation and archival services, and spend management services for companies, law firms, academic institutions and government agencies. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Los Angeles, LAC Group is a leader in delivering high-quality, cost-effective business services that help organizations manage and leverage physical and digital content and information. For more information, please visit lac-group.com .

