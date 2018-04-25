bd home Presents: The Sea Scape Powder Room At San Francisco Decorator Showcase

The Mediterranean roots of the house are emphasized with two wall coverings, one braided and one vinyl, which embody a seaside feel through texture and color. Porthole mirrors evoke sailing on the San Francisco Bay, as does the Lindsey Adelman for Roll & Hill Knotty Bubbles pendant and the Studio Bel Vetro custom buoy pendants. Stunning art completes this jewel box powder room including Jeff Trotter's faux malachite surfboard, which acts as both sculpture and whimsy. The diminutive powder room evokes a calm oasis or an adventure on a luxurious yacht.

For more information on the "sea scape" powder room and images, please visit bdhome-2018showcase.com.

The 2018 San Francisco Decorator Showcase is located at 465 Marina Boulevard and will be open from April 28, 2018 - May 28, 2018. The hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm, Fridays from 10am to 7pm, Sundays and Memorial Day from 11am to 4pm, and closed on Mondays (except Memorial Day). Tickets cost $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and students, and all proceeds will be donated to the University High School Scholarship Fund. For more information on the Showcase or ticketing, please visit http://decoratorshowcase.org.

About Beth Daecher

Whether designing a modern retreat or a traditional family home, Beth Daecher of bd home creates layered, textured, and inviting interiors. For the last decade her integrated approach to design, sourcing, and project management, makes her a sought-after designer in the Bay Area for both small and large-scale commissions. With a collaborative nature, she balances form with function tailoring each project to her client's individual needs. Hallmarks of bd home designs include an affinity for dazzling color and unusual patterns.

