BD Launches Industry First Ready-to-Use Iodine-Based Surgical Irrigation System

BD Surgiphor™ is a pre-mixed, pre-labeled, single patient surgical wound irrigation solution. BD Surgiphor™ uses PVP-I, a well-known antiseptic agent, as a preservative within the solution providing a broad-spectrum antimicrobial effect against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and yeast to reduce the risk of unwanted microbial growth in the solution after the bottle is opened. 3 The preservative provides a 99.99 percent reduction in bacteria within the bottled solution, giving health care professionals the confidence that the product they are using has a one in a million chance of containing a single viable microorganism. 3,4,5

"BD Surgiphor provides hospitals with a ready-made solution for wound irrigation, introducing a new tool in the sterile field that is labeled, effective, and easy to use during a procedure," said Kevin Kelly, worldwide president of Surgery for BD. "Many hospitals today are mixing their own irrigation solutions to keep wounds clean. The introduction of BD Surgiphor will bring more simplicity to the sterile field and help meet best practices established by U.S. and global health agencies."

The use of BD Surgiphor™ can help hospitals meet best practices set forth by U.S. health agencies, including the Joint Commission's 2020 national patient safety goals.6

Kelly continued, "The availability of BD Surgiphor™ moves BD Surgery's portfolio beyond the current focus of surgical site skin prep and into intraoperative solutions. As we look ahead, we believe BD is well positioned to continue growing our presence in the surgical setting."

BD Surgiphor™ was acquired by BD from Orthophor, LLC in November 2020 as part of the company's strategy to leverage tuck-in acquisitions to expand category leadership and augment BD's internal R&D programs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Media Investors Troy Kirkpatrick Kristen M. Stewart, CFA BD VP, Public Relations BD SVP, Strategy & Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5378 [email protected] [email protected]

Indication for use: BD Surgiphor™ Sterile Wound Irrigation System is a wound cleansing delivery system intended to loosen and remove wound debris. Contraindications: BD Surgiphor™ Sterile Wound Irrigation System should not be used in patients with known allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the solutions. BD Surgiphor™ Sterile Wound Irrigation System should also not be combined with other irrigation or antiseptic solutions due to potential reactions and reduction in the effectiveness of the system. Not for use in neonates. Warnings: Do not use or mix with other cleansers, soaps, lotions, or ointments. Do not use for injection or infusion. Do not swallow. Do not use in eyes or ear canals. Discontinue use immediately if irritation or an allergic reaction occurs. Do not use if packaging is damaged or if seal integrity is compromised. Do not reuse BD Surgiphor™ solution after 24 hours. Precautions: BD Surgiphor™ solution may cause a temporary irritation and/or burning sensation on exposed skin in very rare cases.BD Surgiphor™ solution may cause allergic reactions such as rash or skin irritation in patients with iodine allergy. Anaphylaxis with the use of BD Surgiphor™ solution may occur in patients with severe iodine allergy. Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a licensed physician. Single patient use only. Not for at-home use.

