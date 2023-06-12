BD Launches New Robotic System to Automate Clinical Flow Cytometry

News provided by

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

12 Jun, 2023, 16:10 ET

BD FACSDuet™ Premium System Leverages Robotics to Automate Sample Preparation for Greater Standardization in Clinical Flow Cytometry Diagnostics

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced the worldwide commercial launch of a new automated instrument that prepares samples for clinical diagnostics using flow cytometry, enabling a complete "walkaway" workflow solution designed to improve standardization and reproducibility in cellular diagnostics.

Continue Reading
By being integrated with the flow cytometer, the BD FACSDuet™ Premium System enables a “walkaway” workflow solution that requires fewer manual steps, fewer resources and less user hands-on time than previous solutions.
By being integrated with the flow cytometer, the BD FACSDuet™ Premium System enables a “walkaway” workflow solution that requires fewer manual steps, fewer resources and less user hands-on time than previous solutions.

The BD FACSDuet™ Premium Sample Preparation System leverages liquid-handling robotics to automate the entire sample preparation process, for both in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and user-defined tests, including cocktailing, washing and centrifuging – and then automatically transfers samples to the physically integrated BD FACSLyric™ Clinical Flow Cytometry System, without human interaction. By being integrated with the flow cytometer, the BD FACSDuet™ Premium System enables a "walkaway" workflow solution that requires fewer manual steps, fewer resources and less user hands-on time than previous solutions.

Flow cytometry is an essential tool for clinical diagnostics, commonly utilized in the diagnosis and management of diseases like cancer.

"Our clinical customers have long trusted BD and our best-in-class products to standardize every step of the clinical lab workflow – from panel creation to sample preparation to analysis to report," said Steve Conly, worldwide president, BD Biosciences. "The flagship BD FACSLyric™ Flow Cytometry System is one of the fastest adopted clinical instruments in the world and now together with the FACSDuet™ Premium System, which has achieved IVD status in the U.S. and Europe, we usher in greater levels of automation so that our customers can focus more of their valuable time on analyzing and interpreting samples and impacting outcomes."

The BD FACSDuet™ Premium System is now available to order through local sales representatives. More information is available at bdbiosciences.com and in the recent BD Biosciences Power of Automation Keynote Presentation.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:


Media:                                                               

Investors:


Troy Kirkpatrick                                               

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations                                           

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361                                                     

201.847.5743        

[email protected]                                     

[email protected]   

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Also from this source

BD Advances Prefilled Flush Syringe with Integrated 'Scrub-the-Hub' Innovation

BD Launches World's First Spectral Cell Sorter with High-Speed Cell Imaging

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.