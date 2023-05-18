BD Launches World's First Spectral Cell Sorter with High-Speed Cell Imaging

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

18 May, 2023

BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter First to Combine Spectral Flow Cytometry with Real-Time Imaging Technology

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced the worldwide commercial launch of a new-to-world cell sorting instrument featuring two breakthrough technologies that enable researchers to uncover more detailed information about cells that was previously invisible in traditional flow cytometry experiments.

BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter is first to combine spectral flow cytometry with real-time imaging technology.

With BD CellView™ Image Technology, researchers can see detailed microscopic images of individual cells and sort at high speeds based on visual characteristics to confirm insights in real time. With BD SpectralFX™ Technology, researchers can achieve full-spectrum cell sorting, coupled with expanded performance enabled by a new modular optical architecture and system-aware algorithms, to perform high-parameter experiments within a simplified workflow. The combination of these technologies in the BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter expands capabilities for researchers, introducing the potential to transform research and cell-based therapeutic development across numerous fields, including drug discovery, immuno-oncology and genomics.

"The BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter is the next level of expansion in cytometry technologies," said Joel M. Sederstrom, Director of Flow Cytometry Core, Baylor College of Medicine. "Now, we can not only view and analyze an image of a cell but sort based on that image. This new technology will give us an opportunity with our investigators to push some of the boundaries of science. With our Center of Excellence with BD, we can investigate aspects of single cell biology that we could not before. This new technology will allow us to take classic flow cytometry, new insights of imaging and spectral technologies and bring these together to hone the science, to finally sort complex phenotypes for either immunologic or genetic discovery."

The BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter is the first BD instrument to feature BD SpectralFX™ Technology and BD CellView™ Image Technology, which was profiled last year on the cover of the journal Science

"Together, we believe our BD CellView™ Image Technology and BD SpectralFX™ Technology usher in a new era of cell sorting and analysis to enable researchers to answer complex biological questions, such as how cells grow, function and interact, or to study exact locations of viruses or proteins within a cell, at a highly accelerated pace," said Steve Conly, worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "This technology represents the exciting next chapter in the BD legacy of flow cytometry innovation, and we look forward to now delivering the BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter to customers around the world to empower their novel applications and potentially life-changing discoveries."

The BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter will be featured at the CYTO 2023 conference, May 20-24 in Montréal, and is now available to order globally online and through local sales representatives. More information is available at bdbiosciences.com/S8.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Troy Kirkpatrick

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5743

[email protected]

[email protected]

