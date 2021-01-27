B&D Law Group Names Mahsa Farid, Esq. as Newest Partner

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is set to be an exciting year for B&D Law Group, as they are pleased to announce Attorney Mahsa Farid has been elected to Partner in the Firm.

Ms. Farid specializes in plaintiff's litigation for personal injury matters. Ms. Farid focuses her practice on automobile and premises liability related claims, with a specialty in traumatic brain injury, commercial motor carrier, and ride-share collisions. She has worked exceptionally hard since the beginnings of her tenure at the firm, to not only provide top-notch legal representation for our clients, but also has looked for ways to improve B&D Law Group as a whole.

Ms. Farid has extensive experience litigating plaintiff lawsuits. Since joining B&D Law Group, APLC., in January 2017, Ms. Farid has helped recover over $22,000,000 for her clients against large insurance corporations. She is dedicated to ensuring her clients receive the maximum recovery available and holding corporations, public entities and individuals accountable for their negligence in causing her clients harm.

Ms. Farid has been recognized as a Southern California "Rising Star" by SuperLawyers in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, a distinction given to no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state.

Ms. Farid earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Business Administration in 2006 from the University of Southern California (USC) . She then received her Juris Doctor degree in 2012 from Whittier Law School and licensed in November 2012. Ms. Farid has been admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of California , the California Superior Courts , and the US District Court for the Central District of California .

B&D Law Group, APLC, is a California personal injury litigation firm with offices located throughout the state and headquarters in West Los Angeles. B&D Law Group, APLC, has extensive experience representing motor-vehicle accident and personal injury victims, helping them obtain compensation for their injuries and damages.

Congratulations again on a very well-deserved Partner promotion for an invaluable member of the B&D Law Group team!

