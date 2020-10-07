BD marks 25 years with Mercy Ships: Donates $1M to support launch of world's largest NGO hospital ship

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, this year celebrates its 25 year of philanthropic partnership with the global nonprofit, Mercy Ships, by announcing its donation of $1 million in cash and product to support the construction and launch of the world's largest non-governmental organization (NGO) hospital ship, which plans to sail to Africa in late 2021 under the name, Global Mercy.

Over the course of the 25-year partnership, BD has donated more than $1.5 million in cash and products to support Mercy Ships in its charitable mission of providing free, world-class surgical care to those in need. Today's announcement brings BD's total philanthropic investment in Mercy Ships to $2.5 million.

The organization's new, custom-built hospital ship, Global Mercy, features six operating rooms, state-of-the-art technology, the highly-trained medical talent of a modern hospital, and the capacity to house more than 600 volunteers.

Each year, 18.6 million people die due to lack of access to surgical care, 93% of whom are in Africa. As COVID-19 threatens the stability of already fragile healthcare systems globally, the need to provide basic life-saving care is greater than ever, especially in low-to-middle income countries. The Global Mercy will deliver a safe and clean environment to various African nations, providing help and resources from some of the most well-trained physicians in the world.

"The high quality, compassionate surgical care that Mercy Ships provides to patients has transformed nearly three million lives over four decades," said BD CEO and President, Tom Polen. "It's been a privilege for BD to support the Mercy Ships mission over the past 25 years, and with this newest philanthropic commitment, we look forward to being part of the life-saving medical treatment that the Global Mercy will bring to millions of vulnerable patients."

Upon joining the Mercy Ships current flagship, Africa Mercy, the 174-meter, 37,000-ton Global Mercy will more than double the impact of volunteers and services provided by the charity. For more information about Mercy Ships, updates on Global Mercy or how to volunteer or donate, please visit: www.mercyships.org

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com .

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building, and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than $1.7 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people. Our ships are crewed by volunteers from over 50 nations, with an average of over 2000 volunteers each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations one at a time. For more information click on www.mercyships.org

