BD Named Among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has been named as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024 by 3BL, ranking second in the health care equipment and services industry for its second consecutive year.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance transparency and performance among 1,000 of the largest U.S. public companies. Rankings are based on over 200 factors across seven pillars – including climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, and stakeholders and society.

"Our approach to corporate sustainability is embedded in our business strategy and is pivotal in how we make responsible business decisions that drive the future of global health care," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Our commitments to the health of our company, planet, communities and people are fueled by our passion, purpose and the tremendous opportunity to create meaningful, measurable change as a sustainable and resilient MedTech leader."

For more information about BD's 2030+ corporate sustainability goals and areas of focus, review the company's FY 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report. Additionally, BD continues to be recognized for its commitment to being an employer of choice. For more information about these awards, visit news.bd.com/Award-news.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1,000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 184 environmental, social and governance factors.

