BD Named as One of America's Best Large Employers

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced that the company has been named to America's Best Large Employers List 2023 by Forbes, furthering its progress against the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

"This recognition is a reflection of our continued commitment to build on our already strong culture where our associates are free to be themselves, feel comfortable speaking up and have the ability to grow and develop in their careers," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Achieving this recognition demonstrates that our associates feel valued when they come to work every day. We believe that when we can bring our best selves to work, we can bring the best products and solutions to patients around the world."

The rankings were compiled by surveying 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

Visit the company's website to learn more about its environmental, social and governance strategy and commitment to advancing company, planet, community and human health.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

