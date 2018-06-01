BD Names John DeFord Chief Technology Officer

"John is a recognized leader with more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, with expertise overseeing innovative R&D and technology-based initiatives that have made significant effects on saving and improving lives for patients around the world," Polen said. "He will drive organizational culture, capabilities, products and technology-enabled services to further strengthen the BD innovation funnel, while advancing the world of health through new innovations and solutions for our customers and patients."

Since the completion of the C. R. Bard, Inc. transaction, DeFord has served as senior vice president of R&D for the Interventional Segment at BD. Prior to the acquisition, he served as senior vice president for Science, Technology and Clinical Affairs at Bard. DeFord joined Bard in 2004 as vice president of Science and Technology after serving as a managing director for life science investments with Early Stage Partners, a venture capital fund. Prior to Early Stage Partners, DeFord was president and CEO of Cook Inc., now known as Cook Medical.

DeFord serves on the board of directors of NuVasive and is a member of the executive faculty at the Krannert School of Management and Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering at Purdue University. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and a doctorate in electrical and biomedical engineering from Purdue. DeFord is published in multiple scientific journals, holds numerous patents and has been recognized with several industry honors.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to better diagnose disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

