BD Ranks in Top 10 for Transparency, Awarded Best Code of Conduct in 2023 U.S. Transparency Awards

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has been ranked in the top 10 for overall transparency and awarded Best Code of Conduct among S&P 250 companies in the fifth annual U.S. Transparency Awards by Labrador, a global communications firm specializing in corporate disclosures.

"Particularly now, when stakeholders are evaluating the moral and ethical behaviors of companies, the code of conduct is the roadmap that provides insight into a company's values -- it guides and influences the behavior of its Board and employees," said Broc Romanek, industry-renowned expert and chair of the independent Transparency Scientific Committee, which will oversee the awards starting next year. "Among the many ways BD stood out among its peers, it provides a user-friendly interface, offers direct links to policies to ensure accessibility and includes an easy-to-understand graphic about the reporting process so that there can be no confusion."

Michelle Quinn, executive vice president and general counsel for BD said, "Transparency is a vital part of BD's strategy and being recognized for our transparency along with Best Code of Conduct in the U.S. Transparency Awards further demonstrates our commitment to doing what is right and continuing to build trust with our customers and their patients, investors, partners – and each other."

Each year, experts from Labrador evaluate the proxy statements, Form 10-Ks, investor relations websites, codes of conduct, and for the first time, ESG reports from the S&P 250. The team collected more than 59,250 data points and reviewed each organization's disclosure documents using 237 objective criteria that reflect the award's five pillars of transparency: clarity, accessibility, precision, comparability and availability. The Labrador experts reviewed 29 criteria specific to the code of conduct to determine the 2023 rankings.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

ABOUT LABRADOR

Labrador, the creator and organizer of the Transparency Awards, is an independent firm specializing in transparent investor and stakeholder communications. With more than 30 years serving clients in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Labrador's mission remains the same – to bridge the gap between compliance and communication by creating, designing, and publishing reader-centric documents that generate shareholder trust and reinforce their investment decisions. Focusing exclusively on corporate disclosure documents, and with more than 500 clients worldwide, Labrador provides unique insight into industry trends and best practices, and award-winning innovation and initiatives.

1All S&P 250 companies are ranked, with no need to apply and no fee. Each company receives its own confidential annual ranking. The list of companies was created in February 2023, and the data collected between May 1 and August 15, 2023.

2The criteria are objective and selected based on our unique methodology. For a list of the criteria and more information about the five pillars of transparency, visit www.transparencyawards.com.

