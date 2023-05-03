BD Recognized by DiversityInc as a Top U.S. Company for Diversity in 2023 List

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has been named a "Noteworthy Company" in DiversityInc's annual ranking of the top U.S. companies for diversity.

Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategy, workplace and supplier diversity practices, as well as philanthropic engagement. More than 150 employers, employing a combined total of approximately 8.3 million U.S. employees, submitted data across six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

"We understand the power of diversity in creating better products and outcomes for patients, and building a more inclusive and equitable BD," said Nicole Thompson, vice president of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement for BD. "This recognition demonstrates our progress and ongoing commitment."

This year BD was also included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. These recognitions reflect the company's efforts in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals encompass maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety, well-being, and also contributes to community and company health.

To learn more about the inclusion, diversity and equity systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD, read the 2022 Global ID&E Report.

