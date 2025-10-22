BD Simplifies At-Home HPV Testing to Broaden Access to Cervical Cancer Screening Outside United States

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a new self-collection solution for HPV testing in markets outside the United States. This new innovation simplifies at-home sample collection for patients and further automates lab processing using high-tech robotics with the BD COR™ System.

The new swab technology has been certified through the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (IVDR) in Europe, which is also recognized by many other countries around the world. The new self-collection technology provides a safe, simple and non-invasive collection experience for patients without the need for liquids or complex devices. The stability of the swab also allows for convenient mailing from home to the lab, helping to remove logistical barriers and support broader participation in cervical cancer screening programs.

At the lab, the self-collected swab requires no manual sample preparation by clinical laboratory technologists, allowing them to focus on higher value tasks. Once the sample is placed into the BD COR™ System, a fully automated process uses sophisticated robotics to prepare, analyze and report results for each sample. The use of an internal cellular control, combined with minimal manual touch and intervention, helps ensure the integrity of the specimen from collection through delivery of dependable, high-quality results.

"This certification marks a meaningful advancement in our efforts to expand access to cervical cancer screening around the world," said Nikos Pavlidis, worldwide president of BD Diagnostic Solutions. "By enabling fully automated processing of self-collected samples, we're helping laboratories improve efficiency while making it easier for underscreened persons to participate in screening programs from the comfort of their homes."

Key features of the IVDR-certified workflow include:

Onboard Rehydration Technology that eliminates manual sample prep

Safe, dry self-collection with no liquids or chemicals

Simple, user-friendly process for patients, with easy mailing

30-day dry sample stability, including up to 5 days at 45°C and 4 freeze/thaw cycles

Unified, barcode-driven workflow for both clinician-taken and self-collected samples

Proven performance of the Copan FLOQSwab®

The BD Onclarity™ HPV Self-Collection with Onboard Rehydration Fully Automated Solution is expected to become commercially available across IVDR-recognized markets in the coming months, supporting public health efforts to expand access to cervical cancer screening while improving laboratory efficiency.

