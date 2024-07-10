BD Surpasses Scope 1 and 2 Reduction Milestones for FY 2023

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has surpassed its Scope 1 and 2 science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for FY 2023 by 5 percentage points and received approval for near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi)[1]. This furthers the company's progress toward its goal to reach net zero GHG emissions across its value chain by FY 2050.

Gaining approval of near- and long-term targets and net-zero target from SBTi supports BD's sustainability journey by ensuring that its climate actions are science-based, transparent and aligned with global efforts to combat climate change. In FY 2023, the company reported an 18 percent reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions (from a FY 2019 baseline), surpassing its target of 13 percent for the year. Additionally, BD doubled the number of sites that are now using Green Electric Power and on-site renewables (solar power) since FY 2019.

"We're proud of the work we've done this past year to exceed our goals and address our environmental footprint, while also addressing the climate footprint of the healthcare industry, which is equivalent to nearly 5 percent of global emissions," said Maureen Mazurek, chief sustainability and EHS officer. "We know that we can't do it alone, and collaboration across industry is what will move the needle. This is why we are actively partnering with suppliers and customers, as well as alliances like Race to Zero and CHARME, to further our goal together."

To further underscore the company's commitment to achieving emissions reduction across all scopes, BD signed the White House HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge and committed to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 GHG reduction target by 50 percent by 2030 (from a 2019 baseline, absolute).

BD's emissions reduction goals, as well as other achievements across the company's 2030+ corporate sustainability goals, are reported in the Fiscal Year 2023 Together We Advance Corporate Sustainability Report, issued today.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

1 Full details of our near- and long-term targets can be found on page 20 of the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

