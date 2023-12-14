BD to become exclusive global license partner (excluding China) for Bactiguard coated Foley catheters

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard Holding AB (publ.) today announces strengthened ties with leading global medical technology company Becton Dickinson & Company (BD), Bactiguard's longest and strongest license collaboration. An interim agreement has been signed granting BD an exclusive global license, effective immediately, for Bactiguard coated Foley catheters, which is a first step on the strategy of phasing-out Bactiguard's medical device portfolio. 

As communicated earlier this year, Bactiguard has sharpened its strategy to focus fully on the licensing business and transform from a medical device production company to a knowledge and specialist organization. An important part of the transformation is the phase-out of Bactiguard's medical device portfolio and today's announcement is a first step on that strategy. The interim agreement to extend the partnership with BD includes sales exclusivity of Foleys not only in the US, Japan, UK, Canada, Ireland, and Australia, but now also the rest of the world (excluding China) and aims at limiting supply disruptions for current distributors and customers. The majority will be offered Bactiguard coated BD Foley catheters which have similar features and functionality to the Bactiguard Foley. It is both parties' expectations to enter into an expanded long-term license agreement during the first half of 2024. 

"We are thrilled to have agreed to extend our partnership with BD and can't think of a better organization to partner with in this area. Having been partners since 1994, we know each other well and share common values with a commitment to help patients in need and not least, make the world a healthier place. Today's announcement also supports our strategy of focusing on our licensing business, so it is an important first step on our transformation while we also ensure a smooth transition for the benefit of patients", states Thomas von Koch, CEO of Bactiguard. 

The impact of the extended partnership with BD is expected to have a limited but positive effect on Bactiguard's income statement for 2024. 

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, 2023-12-14 at 09:30 CET

Patrick Bach, CFO +46 761 295 911 
Nina Nornholm, Head of Communication & IR +46 708 550 356 

