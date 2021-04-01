BD to Invest $65 Million for Key Supply Chain Infrastructure in Tucson, Arizona to Increase Resiliency of U.S. Medical Device Supply

TUCSON, Ariz., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today it will invest $65 million to construct a state-of-the-art facility in Tucson, Arizona that will be a hub for the company's supply chain, serving as a final-stage manufacturing and sterilization center.

The new 120,000 square-foot facility will be built on approximately 32 acres at the northeast corner of Valencia and Kolb Road and is planned to be operational in mid-2022. BD plans to add approximately 40 new jobs, including engineers, scientists, quality control specialists and other skilled talent. Sun Corridor, Inc. projects that BD's investment will have a $122 million economic impact over the next 10 years.

As part of the company's response to COVID-19 and commitment to public health, BD is investing significantly in its in-house capacity for manufacturing and sterilization. This facility will advance BD's goals of improved overall operational efficiency, customer service levels and supply chain resilience.

This transformational project will become an integral part of the U.S. medical device supply chain and expands the footprint BD already has in Arizona, which includes a $1 billion BD Peripheral Intervention business unit headquartered in Tempe.

"Tucson is the ideal location for critical infrastructure and was selected after a careful review of a number of alternative locations in the southwestern U.S. and Mexico," said Alexandre Conroy, executive vice president, Integrated Supply Chain for BD. "Arizona's favorable business climate, the strength of its workforce and Tucson's centrality to other parts of BD's supply chain were key factors in the decision."

BD operates more than 90 medical device and health care technology manufacturing and sterilization facilities globally and has a track record of sustainable operations. This facility will be one of the first in the world with an original design that will meet or exceed the most stringent environmental guidelines and serve as a model for other sites worldwide.

Tucson is centrally located between eight of BD's U.S. major manufacturing plants and three distribution centers. BD selected this specific site in Ward 4 because it sits within compatible existing and planned industrial areas.

Mayor Regina Romeo of the City of Tucson said, "We're thrilled to welcome BD to Tucson. Tucson's strategic location, coupled with our tech companies, university, workforce and proximity to Mexico, were key strengths that led to this successful outcome for our region."

Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO, said, "We're excited to see global innovator BD select Tucson for this new operation. Arizona has earned a reputation as a hub for biotech and life sciences, thanks to our unique value proposition and the continued investments from industry leaders like BD. We thank the company for its continued commitment to our state."

Joe Snell, president & CEO, Sun Corridor Inc., said, "We were tenacious in our efforts to win this project. BD joins Roche Tissue Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics, HTG Molecular and other companies here doing cutting-edge work to help solve our country's greatest challenges."

Judy Rich, president & CEO, TMC HealthCare and chair of the board, Sun Corridor Inc., said, "BD has a long history of commitment to public health and is deeply involved in many aspects of the nation's COVID response. For this global powerhouse to choose Tucson for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing and sterilization facility is big news. We thank BD for its significant investment in Southern Arizona."

Project partners include the Arizona Commerce Authority, City of Tucson, Pima County, Pima Community College, Tucson Electric Power, Southwest Gas, Lumen, Primus Builders, Perry Engineering, Azbil Telstar, Lesni A/S, Advanced Air Technologies, Inc, Cushman & Wakefield/PICOR and JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle).

Conroy continued, "Tucson's economic transformation is a national success story, and BD is excited to be part of it. We have worked closely with Mayor Romero and the city government to identify this site and ensure its compatibility with our planned work and with the city's vision for the area. Tucson will become a crucial part of the manufacturing of medical devices and the resilience needed within our health care supply chain."

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Media Investors Paul Tyahla Kristen M. Stewart, CFA BD Public Relations BD SVP, Strategy & Investor 908.873.4412 201.847.5378 [email protected] [email protected]

