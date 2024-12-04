BDA Acquires Promotional Products Management Platform SwagUp

Global Branded Merchandise Agency to Expand Footprint and Bolster Technical Capabilities Through Strategic Acquisition

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates LLC (BDA), the world's leading Merchandise Agency™ for Fortune 1000 enterprise companies, entertainment properties, and activation partner for iconic sports leagues and teams around the globe, today announced the acquisition of promotional products and software company SwagUp . The acquisition reinforces BDA's commitment to offering brands technology solutions that simplify the ordering and fulfillment of customized, curated branded merchandise.

SwagUp's Software as a Service (SaaS) approach eliminates friction in the creation and distribution of custom merchandise. While SwagUp initially focused its efforts on start-ups and SMBs, the company has since expanded to serve an extensive list of enterprise customers, including Nasdaq, Logitech, and Northrop Grumman. SwagUp's platform enables customers to create, manage, and ship swag with enterprise level distribution, all without hassle or high platform fees.

"SwagUp and BDA share the same commitment to delivering incredible branded merchandise to customers – white glove service, seamlessly delivered and supported by the very best technology solutions," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and Co-founder of BDA. "Michael and the team at SwagUp embrace the same energy and passion on which we founded BDA over 40 years ago. This spirit, combined with SwagUp's tech-first approach, makes SwagUp both a strategic and natural addition to our BDA portfolio and growth plans."

"We've long admired BDA as the largest independently owned company in the space, bringing a unique combination of scale and entrepreneurial spirit," said Michael Martocci, Chief Swag Officer of SwagUp. "With the resources of BDA now behind us, we will continue to elevate this process so that we can bring a best-in-class experience to enterprise customers, and remove friction from the distribution and ordering process. We look forward to unlocking new levels of engagement with customers and employees with Jay and the team."

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is a global Merchandise Agency™ providing customized marketing, branded merchandise, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for iconic sports organizations, entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. With over 40 years of experience, BDA brings brands closer to their customers by providing highly engaging promotional products and branded merchandise experiences. Renowned clients across automotive, sports, technology, entertainment, medical, fitness, and beverage industries rely on BDA to activate, inspire, and promote their events, employees, and brands. BDA is the largest, independently owned branded merchandise agency with operations in over 50 locations worldwide. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

