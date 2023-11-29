BDA Appoints Matt Ferrari as Chief Operating Officer

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Ferrari Brings Mastery of Supply Chain Excellence Having Managed Global Operations for Johnson & Johnson, The North Face, and Timberland

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced the appointment of Matt Ferrari as Chief Operating Officer. Matt is an accomplished leader bringing more than fifteen years of supply chain expertise from global heritage brands such as Johnson & Johnson, The North Face, and Timberland. As COO, Matt will oversee BDA's global operations, fulfillment centers, supplier partners, and sales support.

Matt joins BDA from VF Corporation, where he spent the last ten years in progressive leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President, Global Supply Chain for The North Face brand. Prior to that, Matt had a longstanding tenure at Johnson & Johnson, holding several operational roles and leading the materials and planning organizations through significant growth periods. With years of experience aligning supply chain strategy to business objectives, Matt will be instrumental in managing BDA's operations as the company continues to expand its client portfolio both domestically and internationally.

"Matt is completely dialed into the best practices of managing a worldwide network," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA. "As we accelerate efforts to globalize our supply chain and grow our international footprint, Matt's experience will be instrumental in expanding our client offerings. With Matt on board, BDA will continue to lead the industry with top-tier customer value creation and exceptional execution."

"I was drawn to BDA by the company's culture of continuous innovation, the massive portfolio of iconic brands they are entrusted with, and their forward-looking approach on behalf of their clients and team," said Matt Ferrari. "I've been fortunate to work with a variety of category leading brands; that experience has instilled in me the ability to maximize strategic partnerships and effectively manage a global supply chain. I look forward to leveraging that expertise to further position BDA for ongoing success."

About BDA
Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for major industry leaders across the globe, including sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with more than 40 years of experience, BDA operates over 50 locations in North America and eleven international offices. BDA is one of the world's largest promotional merchandise agencies and recognized as the top solution for enterprise clients looking for a true turnkey solution. Clients like Dell, NFL, FedEx, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate and promote their events, employees and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

SOURCE Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC

