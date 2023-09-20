BDA Bolsters Leadership Bench with Appointment of Divisional Vice President of Global Marketing and Creative Services

Anouk Pape Brings Extensive Expertise in Global Enterprise Marketing to BDA as The Company Expands Its Worldwide Reach

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced the appointment of Anouk Pape as DVP, Marketing and Creative Services. Anouk is an accomplished executive leader, with over 25 years of experience driving business performance and delivering innovative marketing programs for global enterprise accounts.

Bringing a deep understanding of the exceptional customer experiences that boost sales outcomes, Anouk joins BDA from Microsoft, where she spent over twenty years delivering remarkable sales results and spearheading successful global launch campaigns for Office365, Dynamics and Azure. Anouk also led co-partner marketing efforts with some of the largest global telecommunications companies on the planet such as Vodafone, Telefónica, and Orange. At BDA Anouk will be instrumental in multiple aspects of the business including go-to market strategies, digital, lead generation, social media marketing, and sales enablement programs.

"Anouk embodies the client-obsessed spirit of BDA," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA. "With decades of global enterprise marketing experience, Anouk's expertise will be a tremendous addition to the BDA team as we continue to grow our international portfolio and deliver best-in-class campaigns for clients across all sectors. We know Anouk will creatively promote the BDA heritage and how we've grown to dominate the branded merchandise industry over the past forty years!"

"While at Microsoft I've become aware of BDA's creative approach and the power of branded merchandise to drive client engagement and add an element of fun to a portfolio of software and hardware products," said Anouk Pape. "Jay and the team have created an amazing global business and played a significant role growing some of the most respected brands on the planet. I join BDA with tremendous enthusiasm to be a part of the company's journey and I'm eager to work across the organization to inspire continued growth and evangelize our history of creating innovative campaigns that people love."

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for major industry leaders across the globe, including sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with almost 40 years of experience, BDA operates over 50 locations in North America and eight international offices. BDA is one of the world's largest promotional merchandise agencies and recognized as the top solution for enterprise clients looking for a true turnkey solution. Clients like Dell, NFL, FedEx, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate and promote their events, employees and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

