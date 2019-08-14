BDA Enters Agreement to Acquire BrandVia as it Continues Executing Hyper-Growth Strategy

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the world's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, today announced it has entered into an agreement with BrandVia to acquire the company. With this acquisition, BDA significantly expands operations in California, its portfolio of major technology clients and increases resources to further support high-performing industry sales professionals and the ever-changing needs of their clients.

"BrandVia has long been recognized as an innovative company with great people and great clients," said Jay Deutsch, co-founder and CEO of BDA. "They've built a tremendous culture of customer service that is a natural extension of our BDA Tech division. We now have an even larger presence in Silicon Valley with a talented team that will only further enhance our compelling offer to high tech enterprise clients who need a true merchandise agency partner."

BrandVia's clients, including well-known technology giants like Adobe, Facebook, Oracle and Salesforce, will gain access to BDA's global fulfillment and supply chain, award-winning creative team and comprehensive e-commerce, merchandise and marketing solutions.

"This acquisition brings together two complementary companies that will create new growth opportunities for our existing customers, new clients and our employees," said Jim Childers, founder and CEO of BrandVia. "With the combination of BDA's global reach and infrastructure, coupled with our proven track record and industry leading brands, we will further solidify our reputation as the market leader for technology clients that require nimble, scalable and unique merchandise solutions."

This marks the latest deal in BDA's hyper-growth strategy, which previously included three acquisitions in 2017 and tremendous organic client wins.

"The team at BDA is both ready and excited to work with BrandVia. Jim and I share the same vision for client value creation, and how we will drive client value via BDA's world-class suite of services. From BDA's creative and merchandising teams, to innovative sports sponsorship activation strategies and global assignments, we see this as a tremendous platform for growth and an example of what the future holds for leading client-side business models," added Deutsch.

About BrandVia

BrandVia specializes in creating brand engagement. Leading companies like Adobe, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, Oracle and Salesforce look to BrandVia for the design and delivery of trend-inspired corporate merchandise, gift experiences, e-stores and pop-up shops to build their brands and corporate cultures. In the 2019, BrandVia was recognized as one of the industry's Top 30 companies with approximately $70MM in revenue. For more information, visit www.brandvia.com.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for major sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with 35 years of experience, BDA operates out of over 40 domestic and six international offices. Clients like Bank of America, Dell, ExxonMobil, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate and promote their events, employees and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

SOURCE Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC

Related Links

http://www.bdainc.com

