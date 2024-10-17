BDA Kicks Off Licensing Deal with National Women's Soccer League

Partnership Reinforces BDA's Commitment to Supporting Soccer and Women's Sports

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates LLC (BDA), the world's leading Merchandise Agency™ and premier activation and launch partner for major sports leagues and teams, today announced their licensing partnership with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Currently a National Premiums Partner to Major League Soccer (MLS) and FIFA for the 2026 World Cup, the addition of the NWSL bolsters BDA's soccer league portfolio in the United States. The licensing agreement began in June 2024 and will be active through December 2026.

Building on partnerships with the WNBA, the NWSL agreement signals BDA's strong support for women's sports. As a National Premium Partner to the NWSL, BDA will manage all promotional goods, including match day giveaways, gifting, community activations, and partner activations.

"Our partnerships with MLS, their individual soccer teams, and now the NWSL, demonstrate our longstanding commitment to supporting soccer around the globe. Based on our expertise in soccer, we bring a holistic understanding of the NWSL's team brands, their values, and their highly devoted fan base," said Steve Avanessian, Executive Vice President, Client Services at BDA. "The NWSL is a league that epitomizes the growing power of women's sports, and we look forward to strengthening the connection between fans and players with an incredible assortment of merchandise."

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is a global Merchandise Agency™ providing customized marketing, branded merchandise, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for iconic sports organizations, entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. With over 40 years of experience, BDA brings brands closer to their customers by providing highly engaging promotional products and branded merchandise experiences. Renowned clients across automotive, sports, technology, entertainment, medical, fitness, and beverage industries rely on BDA to activate, inspire, and promote their events, employees, and brands. BDA is the largest, independently owned branded merchandise agency with operations in over 50 locations worldwide. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

