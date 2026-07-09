BDA Named Official Licensee for Fortnite

BDA to Activate Merchandise Campaigns for Massive Cross-Platform Gaming Ecosystem

WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the leading merchandise agency for sports licensing collaborations, today announced it is now an Official Licensee for Epic Games' Fortnite, in a deal facilitated by IMG Licensing. BDA will unify creative design, technology, and a global supply chain to create exclusive merchandise for sports and in-stadium activations across all sports leagues. The partnership highlights BDA's position as a trusted leader in sports merchandise innovation, particularly in licensed collaborations.

With more than 500 million registered accounts worldwide, Fortnite is an ecosystem with a variety of experiences where players can play, create, and hang out with friends in an always evolving space. Players can compete to be the last one standing in Battle Royale, headline their own concert with Fortnite Festival, and much more. Fortnite also has more than 345,000 experiences made by creators with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative tools. By managing initial ideation and design through product development, fulfillment, logistics, and compliance, BDA will deliver high-quality, authentic gear that resonates with millions of Fortnite fans around the globe.

"Fortnite is a global phenomenon and its community has an incredibly high standard for authenticity - they know every detail and narrative inside and out," said Steve Avanessian, Executive Vice President of Client Services and Sports at BDA. "As an official Fortnite licensee, we are focused on building physical extensions of the game through creative merchandise that grows emotional connection. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Fortnite to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical worlds. Gaming enthusiasts will be thrilled to see these Fortnite collaborations in stadiums and arenas across the country."

"When it comes to Fortnite, we need a partner who doesn't just understand merchandise, but really grasps the culture. BDA is exactly that partner," said Desmond Sansevere, VP of Licensing, Business Development, & Digital at IMG Licensing. "BDA has the creative ingenuity and the global execution required to turn iconic in-game moments into high-quality merchandise campaigns."

Sports teams wishing to leverage BDA's Fortnite license will gain access to BDA's full suite of services, including custom merchandise, ambassador programs, and bespoke programs to engage fans. To learn more about BDA's brand licenses, visit: https://www.bdainc.com/sports-solution/licensing/.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is a global Merchandise Agency™ providing customized marketing, branded merchandise, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for iconic sports organizations, entertainment properties, and Fortune 1000 enterprises. BDA is the largest independently owned branded merchandise agency with operations in more than 50 locations worldwide. With over 40 years of experience, BDA brings brands closer to their customers by providing highly engaging promotional products and branded merchandise experiences. BDA has been the leading merchandise agency for licensed collaborations in sports for more than 25 years. Renowned clients across automotive, sports, technology, entertainment, medical, fitness, and beverage industries rely on BDA to activate, inspire, and promote their events, employees, and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

About IMG Licensing

IMG Licensing is the global leader in brand licensing, managing licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. With over 25 offices worldwide, IMG Licensing provides a unique one-stop solution for innovative brand growth across a diverse portfolio of clients from business, entertainment, fashion, food, gaming and sports. IMG Licensing is part of WME Group, a global network of businesses that represent the world's leading talent, intellectual property, and brands. For more information, visit imglicensing.com.

SOURCE Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC