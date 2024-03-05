BDA Receives Best Place to Work Recognition by The Sports Business Journal

Global Merchandising Agency Earns Medalist Honors for Outstanding Leadership and Commitment to Employee Satisfaction

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, The National Football League, NASCAR, NCAA, and FIFA has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Sports in 2023 by the Sports Business Journal . BDA was among the top three companies in its size and category designation, earning Medalist honors.

In its inaugural year, the Sports Business Journal honored the best organizations in sports for their leadership and commitment to employees. Companies were scored across various categories via a confidential employee survey.

"This accolade recognizes our collaborative spirit and reaffirms our commitment to help our incredible sports partners extend their fan connections, community support, and build brand loyalty outside of gameday and beyond the season via branded merchandise, sponsorship engagements, and special projects," says Steve Avanessian, Executive Vice President Client Services, Sports, of BDA. "None of our achievements would be possible without the talent and commitment of our team; their work enables us to be a leader in the industry, providing comprehensive solutions and capabilities that influence behavior, grow client fanbases, connect communities and drive fans through generations of segments."

"This award reflects our team's countless contributions to developing and creating the most impactful products and tailored solutions for our trusted partners' unique needs. Just like any great sports organization, it takes continued teamwork and relentless drive to foster a culture of industry expertise and creative inspiration," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA. "The heart of our success is the ingenuity and experience of our BDA team and family, and the amazing clients that provide us opportunities to continuously elevate their brands and connect them with their loyal fanbases. The collective passion shapes our workplace and allows us to set the standards for innovation, quality, and excellence across the sports marketing landscape."

About BDA Sports

BDA Sports is the premier merchandise partner and licensee for major sports leagues and events across the globe. BDA began as a Sports Marketing agency and continues to activate and support globally recognized brands and events such as Major League Baseball, The National Football League, The National Hockey League, NASCAR, UEFA Euro, The Superbowl, The World Cup and more. BDA Sports is also the exclusive team outfitting and logistics partner for the USOPP through 2028, and will support the activation of official USOPP partners with co-branded merchandise around the games. For more than 35 years, BDA has supported some of the world's biggest athletic institutions, along with their athletes, sponsors, and fans.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for major industry leaders across the globe, including sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with more than 40 years of experience, BDA operates over 50 locations in North America and eleven international offices. BDA is one of the world's largest promotional merchandise agencies and recognized as the top solution for enterprise clients looking for a true turnkey solution. Clients like Dell, NFL, FedEx, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate and promote their events, employees and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

