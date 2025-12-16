BDC Laboratories Elevates Bill Carlson to Managing Director to Guide Next Phase of Company Growth

New leadership supports the company's broader strategy to expand testing capabilities and strengthen industry and academic partnerships.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Laboratories, a leader in cardiovascular device testing solutions, recently announced that Bill Carlson has been promoted to Managing Director. In this role, Carlson will guide long-term strategic planning, maintain the company's focus on rigorous, standards-driven testing, and strengthen relationships with customers and partners.

Carlson joined BDC Laboratories in 2023 as Director of Sales and Marketing, drawing on more than 30 years of experience in sales, product marketing, and product management. Under his leadership, BDC will continue expanding its portfolio of accredited test methodologies and simulation capabilities while maintaining continuity in culture.

"Bill combines technical expertise with an exceptional customer-facing mindset," said Rich Adams, CEO of Tentamus North America, BDC Laboratories' parent company. "He understands what our medical device partners need from a testing and simulation provider, and he's committed to meeting those needs with rigor, responsiveness, and collaboration."

Through its collaboration with CardioMed Device Consultants, a partner within the Tentamus network, BDC Laboratories can complement its testing and simulation capabilities with deep regulatory and clinical insight. Together, the organizations help customers navigate the full product lifecycle, from early design and feasibility through submission strategy and post-market support.

"Our customers operate in fast-moving, highly regulated environments," said Carlson. "My focus is to understand their technical challenges, help them navigate standards, and expand our solutions so they focus on innovating."

Building on Recent Expansion and Academic Partnerships

Carlson's promotion follows a series of initiatives aimed at expanding BDC Laboratories' capabilities and reach. Most recently, BDC Laboratories announced a strategic collaboration with the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute (DCI) to enhance clinically relevant cardiovascular device testing. As part of that partnership, BDC Laboratories is equipping DCI's Center for Cardiovascular Translational Science with its high-performance HDTi-6000 pulse duplicator. The DCI collaboration reflects BDC Laboratories' broader commitment to bridging bench and bedside by working closely with both clinical and industry partners.

About BDC Laboratories

BDC Laboratories offers testing services and products that aid in the mechanical and functional evaluation of Class II and Class III medical device technologies for regulatory submission. From bioprosthetic valve testing and equipment to silicone vascular models, BDC supports innovation from early R&D through go-to-market.

SOURCE BDC Laboratories