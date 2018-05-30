BDD Pharma Secures License Agreement with Top Pharma Company for Timed-release OralogiK™ Technology

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698248/BDD_Pharma_Logo.jpg )



BDD's proprietary OralogiK™ technology enables the oral delivery of single, multi-dose or combination drugs at pre-determined times between one and 12 hours after administration to the patient.

This is the first license secured by Glasgow based BDD Pharma, which already has several license options with pharmaceutical companies to develop and apply the OralogiK™ technology to new and existing drugs that would benefit from either delayed or phased delivery.

BDD is uniquely placed to rapidly provide clinical data to pharma companies that have licensed OralogiK™, using its gamma scintigraphic imaging and pharmacokinetic capabilities.

Professor Howard Stevens, Executive Chairman of BDD, said:

"This is a significant step for BDD; our OralogiK™ technology offers wide ranging possibilities for partners to develop new products with complex delivery patterns and to extend product ranges. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Novartis, aiming to bring the first OralogiK™ product to the market."

The intellectual property surrounding the OralogiK™ proprietary technology is protected by key patents in the major markets worldwide.

BDD

BDD Pharma Ltd is a privately-owned drug delivery company specializing in the development of modified and controlled release oral formulations. BDD's OralogiK™ technology is a tablet-in-tablet drug delivery system providing timed release, sustained release and the opportunity for complex bi- and tri-phasic release of one or multiple drugs. The OralogiK™ technology is protected with granted patents in the US, EU and Japan. Supported by investment from Archangels and the Scottish Investment Bank, BDD has in house clinical trial capabilities for the conduct of gamma scintigraphic/ pharmacokinetic studies in humans.

