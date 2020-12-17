BDE Launches World's First Wildcrafted Sea Moss Gummy

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BDE has launched the World's First Wildcrafted Sea Moss Gummy, powered by Beets and Vitamins D & E. Developed to elevate your physical and mental health, BDE gummies provide the essential nutrients for your body and mind to take on all of life's stages.

BDE: The World's First Wildcrafted Sea Moss Gummy BDE is the only multivitamin made from sun, soil & sea

"Health is always important but during a time where it is a particularly big concern we are proud to be introducing BDE Gummy and providing customers with an easy and enjoyable way to put their health first," says co-founder Doug Depte. "We want everyone around the world to have access to good health, good ingredients and good nutrition, and this is all obtainable with the BDE Gummy."

The human body requires 102 essential minerals to function and sea moss contains 92 of them. Commonly referred to as "Irish moss" due to its heavy use to keep citizens nourished during the Irish potato famine, sea moss has also been a key ingredient across the Caribbean for thousands of years, used in many ways from immunity boosting to cognitive function and increased libido.

The minority-owned company is led by husband and wife duo, Doug Depte and Lorisa Leigh Depte. Doug, a real estate developer and educator and Lorisa, a former critical care nurse and holistic health coach turned businesswoman both live by the motto: "Health, Wealth and Wisdom", which made their decision to bring health to the masses via BDE a no brainer.

"The BDE gummy was developed with the purpose of providing optimal nutrition to the masses in the form of a convenient and delicious chew, says Lorisa Leigh Depte. "However, BDE is also a feeling. We want you to feel confident and healthy not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well."

BDE's patent pending proprietary formula allows the BDE Gummy to be completely gelatin free while also using minimal pectin compared to other gummy supplements. They are non-GMO, organic, vegan, gluten free, and made in the USA with the highest quality globally-sourced ingredients.

Packed with organic superfoods: beetroot, lion's mane mushroom, pumpkin seeds, maca root, panax ginseng, pear and wildcrafted sea moss, BDE gummies reap the benefits of each ingredient, including:

Gut Health

Boosted Immunity

Respiratory Support

Energy & Performance

Thyroid Support

Cognition & Focus

Healthy Libido

Decreased Inflammation

Vegan Collagen

About BDE

BDE™ has created the world's first wildcrafted sea moss gummy, powered by beets and vitamins D & E. The BDE gummy was designed to give everyone the confidence & health to take on the world. An awesome thing for all, made from the sun, soil & sea, our plant-based gummy will improve & enhance your performance on all of life's stages. BDE Gummies are made in an FDA-registered, cGMP and organic certified facility, and are free of inflammation causing preservatives and fillers. Learn more about BDE Gummies, their ingredients and benefits at www.bdegummy.com . Find us on Instagram at @bdegummy.

