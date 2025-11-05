BDIC Issues Official Advisory on Unauthorized Use of Branding and Documentation

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Deposit Insurance Corporation (BDIC), a global provider of blockchain-based deposit insurance, has issued an official advisory concerning recent instances of unauthorized use of its brand name, logo, and documentation by entities claiming to be affiliated with BDIC.

According to BDIC Founder and CEO Jeffrey Glusman, certain third-party organizations have been found presenting themselves as BDIC partners or insurers, allegedly offering digital asset accounts with insurance coverage ranging from $125,000 to $250,000 for BTC, ETH, and USDT under a 'BDIC Policy'. These entities have circulated documents resembling BDIC insurance certificates that were not issued or approved by BDIC.

Mr. Glusman clarified that BDIC has no current affiliation or partnership with any such institutions and has never authorized external organizations to issue or sell BDIC-branded insurance policies directly to consumers.

"BDIC's mission is to deliver verifiable protection and transparency to the digital asset ecosystem," said Glusman. "We encourage users to verify all BDIC-related claims through our official website and communication channels. Our goal remains to protect the community and strengthen trust in legitimate insurance-backed crypto solutions."

BDIC became aware of the situation after a customer inquiry revealed discrepancies in documentation referencing BDIC coverage. Following this discovery, BDIC's internal compliance team initiated a broader review to identify and mitigate any unauthorized use of its intellectual property and documentation.

Strengthening Consumer Protection and Compliance

BDIC has engaged international legal counsel and regulatory partners to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect both consumers and the integrity of its brand. The company is also coordinating with relevant authorities to share findings and assist in ensuring accurate public information.

"Compliance and transparency are foundational to BDIC's operations," said Adriano Raimondi, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer. "Our teams continuously work with regulators and partners to maintain the highest standards of consumer protection across the industry."

Toward a Safer Crypto Ecosystem

This development coincides with BDIC's upcoming initiatives, including its planned token generation event (TGE) and global rollout of blockchain-verified deposit insurance coverage for centralized and decentralized platforms. The company's ongoing efforts aim to normalize cryptocurrency usage by making it as secure and trusted as traditional finance through authenticated, transparent, and insured solutions.

"Integrity and trust define the next phase of digital finance," Glusman added. "We welcome collaboration with exchanges, wallet providers, and regulators to ensure that users are protected through verified, compliant channels."

Consumer Guidance

BDIC advises users and institutions to:

Verify all BDIC insurance claims directly at www.BDICinsurance.com .

. Contact [email protected] for verification of policy authenticity.

for verification of policy authenticity. Report any questionable documents or offers claiming BDIC coverage to BDIC or local authorities.

About Blockchain Deposit Insurance Corporation (BDIC)

Blockchain Deposit Insurance Corporation (BDIC) is the first decentralizedcryptocurrency deposit insurer, providing blockchain-powered insurance solutions to protect digital asset holders worldwide. Through smart contracts and risk-assessment algorithms, BDIC delivers institutional-grade protection with transparency and efficiency.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with global expansion plans, BDIC is committed to enhancing safety, compliance, and education across the digital finance sector.

