BD&J Achieves Stunning $3 Billion in Recoveries for California Personal Injury Clients

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J – a Los Angeles-based personal injury law firm serving clients all across California in wrongful death, commercial vehicle accidents, car or truck collisions, and traumatic brain injury lawsuits – has announced it has officially reached a major milestone: over $3 billion in monetary recoveries for clients in personal injury claims and lawsuits.

After more than 20 years of dedicated representation for clients in a wide range of personal injury cases, the California injury attorneys at BD&J have successfully obtained a staggering $3 billion in settlements and verdicts. The firm's focus on major accidents and catastrophic injury has served a surprise twofold purpose: to guide those struggling with the most life-altering injuries toward justice and advancing the attorneys' combined aggregated recovery total from $2 billion to $3 billion in less than 2 years. This astounding win rate reflects the firm's devotion to recovering the maximum possible compensation available for clients, their selection of only the most skilled attorneys to represent clients, and the far-reaching co-counsel efforts the firm and its more than 60 personal injury lawyers have worked on.

With a growing pro bono practice and dozens of attorneys honored by respected local and national legal organizations such as the Multi-Million-Dollar Advocates Forum, the American Association for Justice, and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, it's no wonder BD&J continues to take on a greater share of client cases. "We're deeply proud of the accomplishments of our attorneys and staff," says Co-founder Kevin Danesh, "They've taken our mission of helping as many Californians as possible receive as much in compensation as possible to heart. Everyone in the BD&J family – from HR to Paralegals – had a part to play and we're so appreciative of their hard work and our clients' trust."

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

BD&J attorneys have recovered in aggregate over three billion dollars for their clients. This number is derived from the total recoveries achieved by BD&J and its affiliated lawyers from various sources for their clients. These recoveries include but are not limited to recoveries for property damage claims, medical payments, benefits claims, bodily injury claims, recovery of workers' compensation benefits and other compensation derived for the benefit of their clients. The total three billion dollar amount also includes recoveries achieved as a result of co-counsel ventures with outside law firms, from results obtained by current BD&J partners while they held previous positions within other law firms, and by each of the partners' previous individual legal ventures.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo – [email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC