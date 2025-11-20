BD&J Adds Dana Alden Fox, Veteran Lewis Brisbois Defense Trial Lawyer, to Plaintiff Practice

– Fox brings 40 years of high-profile trial experience, deep insurance defense insight and a national reputation to BD&J's expanding complex-litigation practice –

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized defense trial lawyer and longtime Lewis Brisbois partner, Dana Alden Fox, has joined BD&J, PC as a partner. Fox's move marks one of the most notable recent shifts of a high-profile defense side trial lawyer into the plaintiff arena. With 40 years of experience trying California's most complex, high-exposure cases, Fox is widely regarded as the "go-to" attorney for general liability and civil rights defense litigation.

Dana Alden Fox joins BD&J in California to lead police brutality practice.

"Dana is one of the most accomplished defense trial lawyers in California, and having him choose BD&J speaks volumes about our direction as a firm," said Kevin Danesh, founding partner at BD&J. "His understanding of the insurance ecosystem, coupled with decades of trial success, strengthens our ability to anticipate defense strategies and elevate outcomes for our clients. We are honored to have him on our team."

Fox joins BD&J following a distinguished tenure as a partner in the Los Angeles office of Lewis Brisbois, where he co-chaired the firm's General Liability practice and its Civil Rights and Police Litigation Defense Task Force, and served in the Transportation and National Trial Practice groups. A Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and an Advocate with the American Board of Trial Advocates, Fox has tried numerous high-profile cases, including:

Advising Live Nation in the litigation arising from the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting

Serving as lead trial counsel for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Frank McCourt in the widely publicized 2011 stadium assault case

Defending a movie production company in the litigation surrounding the accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin

"After four decades on the defense side, I've developed a clear understanding of how insurers assess risk and prepare for trial," said Dana Alden Fox. "Joining BD&J allows me to put that experience to work for injured clients and to approach cases with a strategic perspective informed by precisely how the other side operates."

Fox earned his J.D., with distinction, from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific and received his B.A. from California State University, Los Angeles.

BD&J has expanded rapidly in recent years and has surpassed $2 billion in recoveries for clients. The firm has more than 60 attorneys, many of whom hold leadership positions across respected California legal organizations.

