BD&J Holiday Toy Drive Partners with Los Angeles Unified School District to Provide Holiday Gifts to Over 150 Students

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a testament to the importance of community support, California personal injury law firm BD&J's 2024 holiday toy drive has delivered holiday cheer to more than 150 students in need within Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). The firm partnered with local businesses across the region to collect new, unopened toys for elementary-aged students who belong to families struggling with low-income or homelessness this holiday season.

BD&J was honored to partner with LAUSD's Beyond the Bell afterschool program and Wellness Programs to deliver some holiday cheer to those most in need. In addition to working alongside local businesses like Starbucks, Mestiza Coffee House, Self-Care by Ashh, LLC, and Arts District Brewing Company, the toy drive was also promoted by local radio stations 93.5 KDAY and Cali 93.9. BD&J is immensely grateful for the outpouring of support during this drive.

The firm emphasizes a focus on providing service and care to those in need throughout California. This holiday toy drive highlights devotion to that goal, even beyond the realm of law. "Our team is made up of those who want to help others, above all else," states BD&J Co-Founder Kevin Danesh, "This drive is just the beginning of our community outreach efforts. We're extremely proud of the result, and we hope to top it next year."

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life and recovered more than $2 billion, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo ([email protected])

SOURCE BD&J, PC