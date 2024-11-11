BD&J Hosting Holiday Toy Drive for LAUSD Students from November 11, 2024, to December 10, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California personal injury law firm BD&J is ringing in the holiday season with a holiday toy drive for elementary students in Los Angeles Unified School District. Alongside LAUSD's Beyond the Bell before and after school program and Wellness Programs, BD&J hopes to make the holidays even more magical for low-income students and their families. Toys will be collected at the firm's office building located at 11175 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, from November 11, 2024, to December 10, 2024.

If you would like to donate a toy for elementary-aged children, please bring your new, unopened toy to BD&J headquarters on the corner of the 405 and Santa Monica Blvd and drop the toy into the drive box located with reception. Your donation will be delivered to LAUSD following the end of the drive.

Serving those most in need has been a core pillar of BD&J's work as a personal injury firm for over 20 years. The firm emphasizes client care and support every step of the legal process, from consultation to settlement or verdict. BD&J has proudly claimed more than $2 billion over the course of its attorneys' careers for clients across California, ensuring they receive the best medical care and are treated fairly.

"We've been dedicated to serving Californians for decades as attorneys, but we're ready to do more for the community," says BD&J Co-Founding Partner and CEO Kevin Danesh, "We're so honored LAUSD agreed to work with us on this drive; it's been a labor of love for us. LAUSD does incredible work every day for students and their families. It's great to be a part of that." BD&J plans to continue making a difference in the Southern California community both through their legal efforts and getting involved with local organizations and government entities that can help target those most in need.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

