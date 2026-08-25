BD&J Personal Injury Attorney Elizabeth A. Hernandez Named Latina Lawyers Bar Association's 2026 Luminarias Award Recipient

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed BD&J personal injury attorney Elizabeth A. Hernandez has been honored as the 2026 Luminarias Award recipient, presented by the Latina Lawyers Bar Association (LLBA). This award is a prestigious honor bestowed on Latinas who have done extensive work toward breaking barriers for other Latinos in the legal profession and have excelled in pursuits throughout their careers.

Ms. Hernandez is only the most recent in a long line of advocates who have blazed new trails in the Latino community.

Previous recipients of the Luminarias Award include:

Rita Moreno, Academy Award-winning actress and Latina activist

Silvia Mendez, civil rights activist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition," comments Hernandez, "I stand on the shoulders of the visionaries and activists who opened doors for our community, and I'm proud to continue that progress as an advocate committed to keeping that momentum moving forward."

This is not the first time Ms. Hernandez has been recognized as a standout attorney and advocate. As the current president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) -- and the first Latina to serve in that role in CAALA's 77-year history and the first Mexican‑American to lead the nation's largest plaintiff trial lawyer association, 2024 President of the Mexican American Bar Association of Los Angeles County, and a member of the Board of Directors for Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), she has been widely recognized for her experience, thoughtful representation, and leadership capabilities. Ms. Hernandez has also been the recipient of numerous accolades and industry awards, including:

Mexican American Bar Foundation's Professional Achievement Award

Consumer Attorneys of California's Robert E. Cartwright, Sr. Award

Daily Journal's Top Women Lawyers

Southern California Super Lawyers

Best Lawyers in America – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

LLBA has served Latina attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals for more than two decades, providing necessary advice, guidance, resources, and support for Latinas in all stages of their career. As an organization aimed at identifying areas where Latinas are underrepresented and elevating the efforts and successes of Latinas in law, LLBA has grown exponentially over the past twenty-two years and has become a highly respected group nationwide.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

Media contact: Juniper Elizondo – [email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC