BD&J Personal Injury Attorneys Named to 2027 Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers Ones to Watch

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J – a personal injury law firm headquartered in Los Angeles and serving all California residents in matters related to car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, and more – is proud to announce three of its attorneys have been named to the 2027 Best Lawyers in America and 2027 Best Lawyers Ones to Watch lists. Olivier Taillieu, Elizabeth A. Hernandez, and Arnold Reed II have demonstrated excellence in legal representation, earning each of them a coveted spot on the list of some of the best attorneys in the country.

BD&J Partner Olivier Taillieu is a widely respected and successful trial litigator, winning numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements every year. He brings some of the firm's most contentious and complex catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, prioritizing the full and fair recovery of every client he takes on. Recognized as a Trial Lawyer of the Year finalist multiple times and as a member of the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates, Olivier excels in not only advocacy, but also education. He is regularly invited to speak on traumatic brain injuries and catastrophic injury litigation at some of California's most popular events. His extensive experience has made him a desirable commentator on legal issues for both published trade and broadcast news outlets.

BD&J attorney Elizabeth A. Hernandez is no stranger to the Best Lawyers in America recognition; she's proudly been named to the list since 2016. This, along with her extensive experience and accolades from Super Lawyers, the Mexican American Bar Foundation (MABF), the Daily Journal, and the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), paints an impressive picture of Elizabeth's impeccable reputation as a strong advocate with a compassionate and dedicated heart. She has been entrusted with significant leadership roles and invited to speak at numerous organizations and events, including serving President of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), which is the nation's largest plaintiff trial lawyers association.

BD&J attorney Arnold Reed II is a 2027 Best Lawyers "One to Watch" — a designation reserved for attorneys experiencing a meteoric rise in expertise and renown. Arnold's passion for advocacy took root as an undergraduate at the University of Michigan, where he held influential internships on Capitol Hill. That passion carried into law school, where he clerked for federal judges in both Michigan and California. A burgeoning trial lawyer, Arnold has already tried a number of cases in the Los Angeles area. He has secured multi-million-dollar results for deserving clients; he has also won favorable outcomes for his clients in high-stakes criminal cases. Arnold's work has captured national attention: his handling of a high-profile burglary case became the subject of an NBC documentary, "LA's 'Most Tasteful' Burglar: The Case of a Mid-Century Modern Furniture Thief," which has garnered tens of thousands of views and cemented his reputation as one of the region's most compelling courtroom voices. Arnold is dedicated to advancing legal scholarship in the personal injury space. He has lectured in front of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and also written numerous published pieces for the most trusted Plaintiff-based publications, including an article placed on the front page of the Los Angeles Daily Journal, and a piece within The Advocate Magazine.

Olivier, Elizabeth, and Arnold are only three of BD&J's most astounding legal talents. With a long history of industry honors for numerous attorneys at the firm, BD&J is proud to continue growing its pool of expertise with the additions of such respected attorneys. "Liz, Olivier, and Arnold are some of the brightest legal minds I've ever met," praises BD&J Co-founding Partner Kevin Danesh, "We're so proud of their work ethic and dedication to our clients. I couldn't be more honored that BD&J is home to so many excellent lawyers." The Best Lawyers in America list is a coveted ranking amongst attorneys nationwide because it is a recognition gained only through peer review and distinction. Because of this, many lawyers vie for the title. In addition to the 2027 Best Lawyers in America list, many of BD&J's attorneys have been named to "Best of" lists and rankings throughout California for more than a decade.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served Californians since 2007 in many areas of personal injury law, including motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, product defects, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo – [email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC