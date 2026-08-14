Nineteen BD&J Personal Injury Attorneys Recognized as 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J – a personal injury law firm representing clients in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases – is thrilled to announce the inclusion of nineteen of its attorneys in the Thomson Reuters-owned Super Lawyers and Rising Stars list for 2026.

To view the entire 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars guide, subscribe to receive the Super Lawyers guide in February 2027.

While many know the qualities of and seek out Super Lawyers, fewer may realize the honor of being recognized as a Rising Star. Eleven BD&J attorneys are featured on the Rising Stars guide this year. The recognition maintains strict criteria for which attorneys are featured. These criteria include:

under 40 years of age

less than 10 years' experience

top 2.5% of advocates in the region

in practice for fewer than 10 years

selected among the top 2.5% of attorneys in Southern California

BD&J's Rising Stars demonstrate excellence in their growing careers through expertise, achievement, and client experience. This year's attorneys are:

In addition to BD&J's burgeoning advocates, eight of the firm's most experienced attorneys appear on the Super Lawyers guide. This classification identifies the region's top 5% of advocates, prioritizing ethics, outcomes, and experience. BD&J's 2026 Super Lawyers are:

With an increase in featured attorneys from the 2025 Super Lawyers guide, BD&J continues to grow its attorney roster with legal excellence in mind. "Our team is hand-selected from the best California has to offer," remarks BD&J Founding Partner Kevin Danesh, "We are incredibly proud to be home to so much talent and we look forward to even more of our team making the 2027 list."

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served Californians since 2007 in many areas of personal injury law, including motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, product defects, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo – [email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC