BDMT Global and DISHER Partner to Provide Practical Solutions to U.S. Manufacturing Challenges at MODEX 2024

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BDMT Global — a five-time award-winning global business development and marketing firm — and DISHER — a U.S.-based solution engineering innovator and system integrator — announced a partnership to co-host an educational seminar at MODEX 2024. The session will detail installs of integrated solutions and how to automate facilities. The presentation is on March 11, at 2:30 pm in the Emerging Technologies Theater.

"In U.S. facilities, there is a void for a skilled workforce, especially around automation. While countries like S. Korea are implementing robots across facilities of various sizes, the U.S. is just discussing it. There is little local know-how in end-to-end automation to make it happen," said Suzy Im, Managing Partner at BDMT.

"I am excited to speak at MODEX 2024 about adopting a practical approach to automation alongside BDMT Global," said Shawn O'Farrell, DISHER Automation Technical Lead. The session is an extension of BDMT's DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) Global Bridge Series . Launched in 2023, DAC bridges gaps between industry leaders and innovators to fulfill unmet market needs.

Im furthered, "BDMT Global is dedicated to creating implementation opportunities in the U.S." For example, THIRA ROBOTICS' second-generation AMRs were recently implemented in Hyundai Transys' Alabama factory to enhance product transportation capabilities.

THIRA's AMRs enable easy deployment without modifying existing floor layouts. Units can travel on uneven, dirty floors, including oil and water, ramps, elevators, indoor-outdoor transition zones, and more.

The seminar will include key insights from this successful case study. Attendees will learn about implementing automation solutions with a forward-looking focus on second-generation solutions.

About BDMT Global

Headquartered in Boston, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is a firm led by award-winning experts in industries including sciences, healthcare, wellness, medical devices, technology, and manufacturing.

ABOUT DISHER

DISHER is a Michigan-based complex product development and engineering design company. DISHER offers cross-functional staffing and consulting services for U.S. and global companies, with a focus on engineering, advanced product development, electronics, manufacturing tech, automation, and talent solutions.

ABOUT THIRA ROBOTICS

Based in Seoul, South Korea, THIRA ROBOTICS ' second-generation AMRs enable integration in facilities previously considered unfit for automation. THIRA partners with global leaders, including Doosan, HYUNDAI TRANSYS, and Mando.

