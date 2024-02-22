BDMT Global and DISHER Partner to Provide Practical Solutions to U.S. Manufacturing Challenges at MODEX 2024

News provided by

BDMT Global

22 Feb, 2024, 08:36 ET

Featuring Success Cases from the Hyundai Transys and Second-Generation AMR Innovator; THIRA ROBOTICS

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BDMT Global — a five-time award-winning global business development and marketing firm — and DISHER — a U.S.-based solution engineering innovator and system integrator — announced a partnership to co-host an educational seminar at MODEX 2024. The session will detail installs of integrated solutions and how to automate facilities. The presentation is on March 11, at 2:30 pm in the Emerging Technologies Theater.

Continue Reading
DISHER
DISHER

"In U.S. facilities, there is a void for a skilled workforce, especially around automation. While countries like S. Korea are implementing robots across facilities of various sizes, the U.S. is just discussing it. There is little local know-how in end-to-end automation to make it happen," said Suzy Im, Managing Partner at BDMT. 

"I am excited to speak at MODEX 2024 about adopting a practical approach to automation alongside BDMT Global," said Shawn O'Farrell, DISHER Automation Technical Lead. The session is an extension of BDMT's DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) Global Bridge Series. Launched in 2023, DAC bridges gaps between industry leaders and innovators to fulfill unmet market needs.

Im furthered, "BDMT Global is dedicated to creating implementation opportunities in the U.S." For example, THIRA ROBOTICS' second-generation AMRs were recently implemented in Hyundai Transys' Alabama factory to enhance product transportation capabilities.

THIRA's AMRs enable easy deployment without modifying existing floor layouts. Units can travel on uneven, dirty floors, including oil and water, ramps, elevators, indoor-outdoor transition zones, and more.

The seminar will include key insights from this successful case study. Attendees will learn about implementing automation solutions with a forward-looking focus on second-generation solutions.

About BDMT Global
Headquartered in Boston, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is a firm led by award-winning experts in industries including sciences, healthcare, wellness, medical devices, technology, and manufacturing.

ABOUT DISHER
DISHER is a Michigan-based complex product development and engineering design company. DISHER offers cross-functional staffing and consulting services for U.S. and global companies, with a focus on engineering, advanced product development, electronics, manufacturing tech, automation, and talent solutions.

ABOUT THIRA ROBOTICS
Based in Seoul, South Korea, THIRA ROBOTICS' second-generation AMRs enable integration in facilities previously considered unfit for automation. THIRA partners with global leaders, including Doosan, HYUNDAI TRANSYS, and Mando.

Media Contact
Shannon Lindahl
781-733-6973
[email protected] 

SOURCE BDMT Global

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.