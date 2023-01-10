BDMT Global© Launches Global Bridge Series to Accelerate Digitation, Automation, and Collaboration Opportunities Between U.S. and South Korea

The Premier Healthcare Event will kick off the one-stop destination to bridge industry connections this February in Seoul

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BDMT Global, a five-time award-winning global business development and marketing firm for industry leaders and innovators — announced the DAC (Digitation, Automation, Cross-Industry Collaboration) Global Bridge Series today to accelerate partnership opportunities for South Korean and U.S. innovators across multiple industries, including manufacturing, technology, and pharma. DAC will bridge connections between global entities, creating win-win solutions to core business challenges. The series is kicking off with the Premier Healthcare Event in Seoul from February 1-3, 2023 and will conclude with a Mayo Clinic Laboratories -sponsored pitchfest session.

DAC Global Bridge Series Premier Healthcare Speaker Ecosystem - February Line-Up

"With the U.S.'s focus on reviving the local economy, the country is set to become a beacon for cross-industry collaborations," Founder and Managing Partner of BDMT Global, Suzy Im, explained. "Now is the time for innovative developers and key ecosystem players to form mutually beneficial collaborations that fulfill current portfolio gaps. We are creating core opportunities for leaders across the globe to discover new solution-oriented ventures through the DAC Global Bridge Series."

Im revealed, "During the first Cross-Industry Business Growth Pitchfest session, selected innovators will pitch their ventures directly to President and CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Dr. William Morice. BDMT Global will lead 1:1 coaching for participants in advance to maximize the potential for and expedite the timing of collaboration opportunities."

Pitchfest sessions are a core component of the DAC series. Throughout the year, leading sponsors from multiple industries will host sessions to discover new potential collaborators that can fulfill their biggest market challenges. Beyond 1:1 Pitchfest sessions, attendees will have the chance to learn from and connect with multiple stakeholders critical to U.S. market acceptance.

Im concluded, "Each speaker in the DAC Global Bridge Series represents a key component of the local U.S. healthcare ecosystem. Top ecosystem leaders will lead conversations around collaborations and critical market needs. Our speaker line-up was carefully curated to focus on six types of local players integral to successful U.S. market expansion, including local healthcare providers, biotechnology organizations, laboratory test and health system partners, technology innovators and developers, patient advocates and communities, and business development and marketing experts."

Featuring speakers like Dr. William Morice , Suzy Im , Amy Dixon , Terry Duesterhoeft , Dr. Evan Levine , Joe Boncore , and Ari Tulla , DAC will kick off speaking sessions at the Premier Healthcare Event this February. Additional series speakers are being added on an ongoing basis for the DAC Global Bridge Series.

Businesses interested in advancing their international ventures are advised to explore sponsorship and speaking opportunities. 15% of all proceeds will be donated to Sponsors of the Future (SoF), a non-profit organization.

