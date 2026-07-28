BDR brings high-impact training to Texas contractors

Profit and Growth Accelerator Series tackles the sales and financial blind spots that stall contractor expansion

SEATTLE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the premier provider of business coaching, training and marketing services for home service contractors across North America, is bringing in-person training to Texas home service business owners with the Profit and Growth Accelerator Series. The two-day event will be held Aug. 18-19 at JB Warranties, 9369 Hilltop Road, Argyle, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

BDR brings in-person training to Texas home service business owners with Profit and Growth Accelerator Series.

The training combines two of BDR's most sought-after classes. Day one features The Home Service Blueprint, which will help attendees overcome barriers to growth and scale their business through better pricing, more efficient use of labor and stronger financial decision-making. On day two, The Art of Consumer Financing will show attendees how to activate financing as a more effective part of the sales process, giving them a tool to close more sales in a market where consumer finances are stretched.

"The time is now for home services businesses to adjust their sales and operations processes if they want to win," said Matt MacArthur, BDR's senior vice president of training and marketing. "The goal for this event is for every attendee to leave with a realistic path toward stronger sales and financial performance in their business that they can activate immediately."

The event is designed for home service leaders who want to strengthen the way their teams make financial and operational decisions. Participants will work through real-world scenarios, compare approaches with other industry professionals and leave with practical steps they can begin applying when they return to their businesses.

"Training has the greatest impact when it changes what happens back at the company," MacArthur said. "We want attendees to return to their teams ready to apply what they learned to impact sales immediately, not file away a workbook and fall back into the same routines."

Each class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time. Registration is $695 for one day or $1,265 for both days, a savings of $125. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

For more information, visit https://www.bdrco.com/event/profit-growth-accelerator-series-live-in-dallas/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach and Marketing Services, which support over 900 of the top contractor businesses across North America. More than 10,000 businesses attend BDR training events every year, and nearly 1,000 business leaders participate annually in Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)