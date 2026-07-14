BDR names Ryan Farris as new chief executive officer

Founder Bruce Wiseman to move into role of executive chairman as company strengthens its leadership team for long-term growth

SEATTLE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the premier provider of business coaching, training and marketing services for home service contractors across North America, announces the appointment of Ryan Farris as chief executive officer, effective today. BDR founder Bruce Wiseman will remain with the company, transitioning into the role of executive chairman.

Ryan Farris joins BDR with more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning entrepreneurship, technology, marketing and business operations.

"One of the most important responsibilities of any founder is ensuring the organization is positioned for long-term success," said Wiseman. "After an extensive search process, I am confident we found the right leader in Ryan. I know he will serve BDR with integrity, humility and a deep appreciation for the culture that makes this company so special.

Farris joins BDR with more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning entrepreneurship, technology, marketing and business operations. After more than a decade in corporate leadership, he founded and built his own company before successfully exiting the business. That entrepreneurial journey sparked a passion for helping fellow business owners succeed.

For the past 10 years, Farris has dedicated his career to partnering with entrepreneurs and small business owners, providing coaching, training and strategic support that helps them create sustainable growth. His experience and passion closely align with BDR's mission of helping home service contractors become "Prime"— the very best they can be in every aspect of their business and leadership.

"From my very first conversations with the team, it was clear BDR is a very special company," said Farris. "What the team has built over nearly three decades is remarkable. I'm honored to lead this outstanding company at such an exciting point in its journey, and I look forward to building on its strong foundation, expanding BDR's reach, and helping even more home service business owners build stronger, more profitable businesses."

Founded in 1998 by Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has grown into a nationally recognized brand, supporting home services contractors, distributors, and platform companies in driving profit and growth in their businesses. With thousands of companies leveraging industry-leading best practices, marketing execution, accounting and financial support, and team member training resources every month, BDR has become the go-to business enablement resource across the trades.

"From the beginning, Barry, Kim Archer, and myself set out to help contractors build a more successful business. Almost 30 years later, that mission still remains true," said Wiseman. "While my title might be changing, my commitment to BDR won't as I continue to work with our leadership team, our clients and our partners to build on the strong foundation we've created together."

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach and Marketing Services, which support over 900 of the top contractor businesses across North America. More than 10,000 businesses attend BDR training events every year, and nearly 1,000 business leaders participate annually in Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)