ProBooks by BDR offers home service contractors financial clarity and confidence

Full-service bookkeeping solution helps business owners save time, stay organized and focus on growth

SEATTLE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the premier provider of business coaching, training and marketing services for home service contractors across North America, announces ProBooks by BDR™, a full-service bookkeeping solution designed specifically for the unique needs of home service businesses.

ProBooks by BDR™ delivers specialized bookkeeping services for home service businesses, providing accurate financial reporting and freeing teams to concentrate on operations, customer service and growth.

ProBooks by BDR helps owners and managers gain greater visibility into their financial performance by providing accurate, timely and organized bookkeeping support. By taking critical financial tasks off the plates of business owners and office staff, the service allows teams to focus more time on serving customers, improving operations and growing their businesses.

"Financial clarity is one of the biggest factors in a contractor's ability to grow and make strategic business decisions," said Kimberly Wibbenmeyer, director of client financials at BDR. "Many companies find themselves spending valuable time trying to manage bookkeeping internally or working with providers who don't understand the complexities of the home service industry like we do. We created ProBooks to give contractors access to experienced support, reliable financial information and a stronger foundation for long-term success."

ProBooks by BDR comes with access to powerful resources, such as Sidekick by BDR™, an AI-powered accounts payable platform. Together, the solutions help streamline financial workflows while improving visibility into accounts payable and receivable activity.

Other features include:

Regular financial reviews that help maintain accurate, organized records.

Weekly reporting that gives owners a clearer view of incoming revenue and outstanding obligations.

Integration support for popular home service management platforms and accounting systems.

"Contractors deserve financial systems that work as hard as they do," Wibbenmeyer said. "By combining industry-specific expertise with consistent support and technology-driven solutions, ProBooks helps create the accounting structure needed to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence."

For additional details, visit www.bdrco.com/probooks

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach and Marketing Services, which support over 900 of the top contractor businesses across North America. More than 10,000 businesses attend BDR training events every year, and nearly 1,000 business leaders participate annually in Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)