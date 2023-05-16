BDR Launches Leadership Excellence Academy for HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Industries

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, is excited to announce the return of its Leadership Excellence Academy this fall. This innovative program helps owners, managers, and team leads develop leadership skills and build high-performance teams that drive business growth and success.

BDR announces its new season of Leadership Excellence Academy, an ongoing leadership development program that focuses on creating connection, building influence, and generating enhanced results.

The Leadership Excellence Academy is a one-year leadership development program that enhances key leadership competencies for success in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries. The program is structured into sessions to cover a wide range of topics, such as communication, coaching, team building, and performance management.

"At BDR, we believe leadership development is essential to building a successful business," said Bruce Wiseman, president and owner of BDR. "We want to empower owners, managers, and team leaders to become better leaders who build high-performance teams that drive their businesses forward."

The Leadership Excellence Academy journey consists of six four-hour training workshops targeting key leadership elements. In addition to the six bimonthly workshops, Leadership Excellence Academy offers podcasts to help participants prepare for and review each session, along with self-paced online courses available between the live online workshops.

"We know leadership is critical to success in today's business environment, and that's why we have designed the Leadership Excellence Academy to develop and enhance the leadership skills of owners, managers, and team leads in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries," said Jeff Plant, trainer and leadership expert at BDR. "We are confident this program will help contractors build better teams and achieve their company goals."

With the Leadership Excellence Academy, attendees can expect to learn how to communicate effectively with their teams, develop coaching skills to help employees grow and excel, build cohesive and productive teams, and effectively manage performance to ensure the business's success.

To learn more about the Leadership Excellence Academy and how it can help owners, managers, and team leads become better leaders and build high-performance teams, visit the BDR website at https://www.bdrco.com/leadership-excellence-academy/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

