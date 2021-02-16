BDR management training boosts long-term leadership for HVAC companies

"The transition from employee to management is one of the most significant shifts most people will experience in their career," said BDR head coach Chris Koch. "It's not simply a promotion. There are new relationships and dynamics that demand new skill sets and strategies. If you don't prepare for those, the whole company can suffer. But if you take steps to help new managers understand and embrace their new role, the long-term benefits more than make up for that minor investment."

During Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers, Koch will introduce essential skills and principles that help employees successfully navigate the transition to management, including how to:

Understand the difference between employees and managers and their roles in a company.

Manage new expectations from employees, co-workers and business owners.

Implement time management, delegation and prioritization strategies.

Build a positive team culture.

Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers is designed for new service and install managers, lead service and install technicians, and HR professionals. Owners who are adding their first manager will also benefit from the course.

BDR's live virtual training is broken up into three 90- to 120-minute sessions each day. Participants have access to the same training as BDR's live events from the comfort and convenience of their own desk.

For more information on BDR, visit https://www.bdrco.com. For information about Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About BDR

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE BDR

Related Links

https://www.bdrco.com

