BDR promotes industry veteran Nate Agentis to vice president of plumbing vertical

The celebrated home service coach will refine and expand support offerings to plumbing contractors

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the business coaching, training and marketing authority for home services industry professionals, has promoted Nate Agentis to vice president of plumbing vertical. This advancement reflects BDR's continued commitment to strengthening its industry leadership and delivering world-class resources to plumbing professionals.

Decades of experience

A third-generation plumber with more than 30 years of experience, Agentis previously served as CEO of a multimillion dollar plumbing company. He is also the founder of Plumbing CEO, a respected leadership development and training platform for plumbing contractors nationwide.

BDR acquired the Plumbing CEO brand in 2025, welcoming Agentis as the director of the plumbing vertical. In this role, Agentis has led efforts to strengthen and expand BDR's plumbing-focused resources and support programs.

Boosting support for plumbers

In his new role as vice president of plumbing vertical, Agentis will further refine and extend BDR's plumbing expertise, guiding the development of tailored coaching, training and business tools that help contractors navigate challenges while scaling their operations.

"With decades of hands-on experience leading a successful plumbing business, Nate is an industry leader who commands the respect of plumbing professionals around the country," said Bruce Wiseman, CEO of BDR. "That trust and buy-in will be essential to this new position, where he will play a pivotal role in shaping how we deliver support to plumbing contractors at every stage of their growth."

Under Agentis' expanded leadership, BDR's plumbing division will focus on elevating organizational health, operational excellence and team development for plumbing companies across North America. Drawing from his unique blend of practical experience and strategic insight, Agentis is positioned to reinforce BDR's mission: to empower home contractors with industry experience and give them the knowledge and skills they need to drive profit and growth in their businesses.

"Plumbing contractors are experts in their trade, but face many challenges when it comes to building a business in a crowded, rapidly changing environment," said Agentis. "At BDR, we continue to innovate and offer new tools and strategies that position them to be competitive, and to keep doing work they can feel proud of."

For additional details about BDR visit bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach and Marketing Services, which support over 900 of the top contractor businesses across North America. More than 10,000 businesses attend BDR training events every year, and nearly 1,000 business leaders participate annually in Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

