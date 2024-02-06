BDR Solutions and CoSo Health Partner to Improve Healthcare Supply Chain Transparency and Efficiency

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BDR Solutions and CoSo Health have joined forces in an innovative partnership to redefine public sector healthcare supply chain management and logistics.

BDR Solutions, with its unwavering commitment to excellence, is honored to serve as the exclusive managed services provider and reseller for CoSo Health in the government sphere. CoSo Health and its groundbreaking SaaS+ platform CHIP, CoSo Health Inventory Platform, streamline the way providers source, warehouse, and distribute medical supplies, devices, and equipment. CHIP integrates with existing systems, pulling the entire supply chain into a single source of truth, and offering healthcare organizations unparalleled visibility and control.

"The federal government has indicated a need for comprehensive supply chain management strategies in order to prepare for future emergencies, reduce waste, and improve patient care," said Jae Lee, CEO of CoSo Health. "Together, BDR's operational experience and capabilities and CoSo Health's SaaS+ supply chain management platform can spark the modernization of public sector supply chains."

At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared vision to enhance the efficiency and transparency of government healthcare supply chain operations. With CHIP, healthcare providers gain access to a powerful platform that streamlines procurement, inventory management, and distribution processes. This not only reduces costs but creates efficiencies to ensure that critical medical supplies are readily available when and where they are needed most.

"The healthcare industry faces unprecedented challenges, and our partnership with CoSo Health reflects our shared commitment to address these challenges head-on," said Christopher Kim, Senior Vice President of Growth at BDR Solutions. "By combining BDR Solutions' supply chain and health IT expertise with CoSo Health's innovative CHIP platform, we can empower healthcare organizations to deliver better care and outcomes for their patients."

CoSo Health's CHIP platform transforms the way healthcare organizations manage their supply chains, providing real-time insights and end-to-end transparency through a flexible, cloud-based platform. Using CHIP, healthcare providers can allocate resources more effectively, reduce waste, optimize operations and ultimately deliver better care to their patients.

BDR Solutions is a federal and commercial sector IT services provider specializing in systems integration, system development, data analytics, cyber security, and enterprise modernization. BDR Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) small business, and SBA certified HUBZone small business headquartered in Leesburg, VA.

