BDR to host Commercial Maintenance Sales seminar in Raleigh, N.C.

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the top provider of business coaching and training for home service contractors, dealers and distributors, will host a seminar designed to help contractors leverage commercial service relationships to increase long-term, high-margin maintenance agreements. The event will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina on Feb. 19-21.

BDR's industry expert trainers will help businesses identify and analyze the impact of commercial maintenance sales on short- and long-term revenue growth and provide best practices for contractors to own and manage the commercial sales process. Commercial Maintenance Sales is intended for contracting business owners, sales and service managers and commercial maintenance sales staff.

"The fastest way to build your commercial service business is through commercial maintenance"," said Bruce Wiseman, owner and president of BDR. "It's a great way to provide benefits and value for everybody, from customers, technicians and sales representatives to managers and owners. Commercial maintenance relationships stabilize revenue, build a loyal customer base and generate significant repair and replacement revenue."

According to Wiseman, every $1 of commercial maintenance generates $2 to $4 of repair and replacement revenue annually.

"And that number can be as high as $13," he says. "Companies that take advantage of the opportunities provided by these agreements can position themselves for growth, drive profits and differentiate themselves from competitors."

BDR hosts a limited number of Commercial Maintenance Sales classes every year. For more information on the Raleigh event and information on registration, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commercial-maintenance-sales-february-19-21-2020-tickets-73116711051.

For information about BDR's other events, visit www.bdrco.com/upcoming-events .

About BDR

BDR is the premier provider of business coaching and training to HVAC and other home services contractors and distributors. BDR's team of industry experts provide their clients with the information and strategies to drive profit and growth in their businesses. BDR's 8 for 10® report is the ultimate industry tool for identifying opportunities for efficiency and billing improvements in service. For more information about BDR, visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Business Development Resources

Related Links

http://www.bdrco.com

