BDS Analytics Finds Americans' Changing Views on Cannabis Mirror John Boehner's Own "Evolution"

These reconsiderations are based on many factors, including the increased belief in cannabis' health and medical value, as well as a change in thought from viewing the plant as a "gateway drug" towards its new perception as a possible "exit drug" from opioid addiction. One in four Americans (26%) expect that legalization of marijuana will help to solve the opioid epidemic, according to the BDS Analytics study.

Education and dialogue surrounding cannabis as a result of legalization has been found to be the driving force leading to more widespread acceptance and less stigmatization.

Interviews with more than 11,600 adults ages 21+ years in March found that:

22% are Consumers, who have used marijuana recently

38% are Acceptors, who say they would consider marijuana use in the future

40% are Rejecters, who say they would not consider marijuana use

"The trend that we're seeing towards acceptance of cannabis has gone hand in hand with greater education and conversation around the plant, which has naturally lessened stigmatization," said Linda Gilbert, Managing Director of BDS Analytics' Consumer Insights Division. "John Boehner's own personal evolution on cannabis is a stark reminder of how people's minds can change on an idea over time as they learn more about it. We expect to see consumers' medical acceptance continue to play out on a nationwide scale."

The report, Consumer Attitudes and Actions Toward Cannabis in North America, is the most recent research published from BDS Analytics' Consumer Research Division.

