bd's Mongolian Grill Debuts Fresh New Design with Reopening of Ann Arbor Location

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- bd's Mongolian Grill, the popular create-your-own stir-fry restaurant, is reopening in Ann Arbor with a fresh new look. The restaurant, located at 200 S. Main St., will host a ribbon cutting event on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce.

bd's Mongolian Grill modernized its restaurant to create a more energetic and enjoyable dining experience for its guests. The fresh, updated design includes a vibrant interior, contemporary design elements, and a new recipe center to help guests create delicious stir-fry creations.

"This bd's location holds a special spot in our hearts because it is one of our longest operating locations," said CEO Jim Vinz. "We're very excited that guests from Ann Arbor will be able to enjoy the new interior design as part of this exciting renovation."

bd's Mongolian Grill in Ann Arbor is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more about bd's Mongolian Grill visit https://www.gomongo.com/ann-arbor-mi-menu/ or call (734) 913-0999.

About bd's Mongolian Grill

bd's Mongolian Grill, founded in 1992 in Michigan, offers a fun and entertaining dining experience for customers to enjoy delicious create-your-own stir-fry. With over 80 fresh ingredients to choose from, bd's Mongolian Grill gives customers the power to create what they crave and then watch bd's Master Grillers prepare their stir-fry creation with swords on a Mongolian-style flat top grill. To learn more about bd's Mongolian, visit www.GoMongo.com.

SOURCE bd’s Mongolian Grill