BDSwiss Announces DP World Tour Championship Sponsorship

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial services group BDSwiss has unveiled its latest sponsorship of the prestigious DP World Tour Championship and AVIV Dubai Championship in collaboration with the European Tour. Held annually at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, the two season-ending golf tournaments are part of the world-renowned Rolex Series event that brings the curtain down on this year's Race to Dubai, a season-long competition to crown the European Tour's number one player.

This is the first time BDSwiss becomes one of the official sponsors of the European Tour world championships, highlighting the group's commitment to differentiate and communicate its brand values through sponsoring top-tier sporting events and organisations. Both entities are committed to technical expertise with a passion for performance. At its highest level, the game of golf also instils in its players the same principles that BDSwiss seeks to inspire in its traders: dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence.

As part of the agreement, BDSwiss will receive strong brand exposure through on-course signage and visibility across a range of other tournament media materials. BDSwiss will also enjoy excellent business-to-business opportunities through access to the tournament's Pro-Am competition and suite of hospitality services.

Speaking about the new partnership BDSwiss CEO Alexander Oelfke commented: "At BDSwiss, we are immensely proud to collaborate with the European Tour in sponsoring the DP World Tour Championship — a prestigious golf event that supports our global brand image and resonates with our core values of integrity, perseverance, and commitment to world-class performance."

Daniel Takieddine, BDSwiss Senior Executive Officer MENA added; "We're delighted to be one of the official sponsors of Golf's DP World Tour Championship, a globally acknowledged sporting event that will not only support our brand with international exposure but will also bolster our efforts to become a leading multi-asset trading powerhouse in the UAE and across the broader MENA region."

Max Hamilton, Commercial Director of the European Tour, also commented: "We're delighted to welcome BDSwiss to our network of partners for the DP World Tour Championship. The tournament is not only an annual milestone in global golf but a highlight of the sporting calendar in the Middle East which will be broadcast to a global audience."

The DP World Tour Championship marks BDSwiss's second major sporting event sponsorship for 2021 with the group having already signed a two-year deal as the gold sponsor of the MercedesCup ATP 250 Stuttgart tennis tournament earlier this year.

About the BDSwiss Group :

BDSwiss is a leading financial services group, offering bespoke CFD trading and investment products to more than 1.5 million registered clients, in over 180 different countries. Since its inception back in 2012, BDSwiss has been providing top-class products, a wide range of platforms, competitive pricing and fast execution on more than 1000+ underlying instruments including Forex, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and ETFs. BDSwiss complies with a strict regulatory framework and operates its services on a global scale under a number of different entities.

