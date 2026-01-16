BDT & MSD APPOINTS ADAM BESHARA AS PRESIDENT

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BDT & MSD Partners ("BDT & MSD") today announced that Adam Beshara will join the firm this May as President.

Adam brings decades of experience advising founders, family business owners, and management teams through complex and often defining strategic decisions. He joins BDT & MSD from Centerview Partners, where he has been a partner since 2012 and a senior advisor in the General Industries and Business Services sectors. Prior to Centerview, Adam spent 14 years at JPMorgan, including as a Managing Director, with senior roles across M&A, Financial Sponsors, and Diversified Industrials.

"Founders and family business owners value advisors who bring perspective, discretion, and the ability to support them through critical moments," said Byron Trott, Chairman and Co-CEO of BDT & MSD. "Adam embodies those qualities, and we're pleased to welcome him to the firm."

"Adam is highly respected, with deep judgment and long-standing relationships with owners and management teams," said Gregg Lemkau, Co-CEO of BDT & MSD. "His experience and approach align closely with how we support founders and family business owners with advice and capital over the long term."

In his role, Adam will work alongside the firm's Presidents and collaborate across the merchant bank to support clients as they navigate important strategic decisions. His appointment reflects BDT & MSD's commitment to delivering trusted advice alongside aligned capital and differentiated investment solutions, supported by meaningful connections and shared insight for founders and family business owners.

"BDT & MSD has built a platform centered on long-term relationships and thoughtful support for founders and family-owned businesses," said Adam Beshara. "I'm excited to join the firm and work with the team in service of those clients."

BDT & MSD also recently announced that Erik Oken has joined the firm as Head of the East Region, further strengthening the firm's senior leadership and its ability to support clients across key regions. Erik was most recently Chairman of Private Equity at MidOcean Partners. Prior to that, he spent over 30 years at JPMorgan, including serving as Global Chairman of Investment Banking.

About BDT & MSD Partners

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The firm is distinguished by its decades of experience advising at the intersection of founders, families, and businesses, as well as by its differentiated capital base and culture of aligned investing. BDT & MSD was established in 2023 through the combination of BDT & Company, the merchant bank to the closely held, founded in 2009 by Byron Trott, and MSD Partners, a premier investment firm, led by Gregg Lemkau, that since 2009 has invested on behalf of Dell Technologies Founder Michael Dell, his family, and other like-minded investors. Its funds are managed by its affiliated investment advisers. For more information, visit www.bdtmsd.com.

