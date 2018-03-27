Be a Flight Director: NASA Accepting Applications for Mission Control Leaders

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- How would you like to sit at the helm of human spaceflight, responsible for the success of missions and the highly trained teams of engineers and scientists that make them possible? NASA is hiring new flight directors for just this job at its mission control at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"Flight directors play a critical role in the success of our nation's human spaceflight missions," said Brian Kelly, director of Flight Operations at Johnson. "The job is tough, the responsibilities are immense, and the challenges can seem insurmountable. But the experiences and personal rewards are incredible."

Those chosen will lead human spaceflight missions involving the International Space Station, including integrating American-made commercial crew spacecraft into the fleet of vehicles servicing the orbiting laboratory, and Orion missions to the Moon and beyond.

They will head teams of flight controllers, research and engineering experts, and support personnel around the world, and make the real-time decisions critical to keeping NASA astronauts safe in space.

"NASA's missions require strong, creative leaders as human spaceflight continues to evolve," said Holly Ridings, acting chief of the Flight Director Office at Johnson. "We are looking for a mix of people with diverse backgrounds to play this critical role and add strength to our flight director team."

To apply, flight director candidates must be U.S. citizens with a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics. They also will need substantial related, progressively responsible professional experience, including time-critical decision-making experience in high-stress, high-risk environments. Although many flight directors have previously been NASA flight controllers, it is not a prerequisite to apply.

Qualifying U.S. citizens have until April 17, to submit their applications at:

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/494941200

The agency expects to announce final selections in mid-2018, after which those selected will receive extensive training on flight control and vehicle systems, as well as operational leadership and risk management.

Learn more about careers at NASA at:

https://www.nasa.gov/careers

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-a-flight-director-nasa-accepting-applications-for-mission-control-leaders-300620561.html

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

